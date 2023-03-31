New SsangYong Musso Saracen+ Pickup Trucks Rolls Out With Long Bed

The South Korean automaker that isn’t Hyundai or Kia just introduced a more capable specification of its Musso pickup truck. SsangYong calls the workhorse in question Saracen+, and the single most notable difference between it and the lesser siblings is the bed length.
Slotted above the Saracen, this fellow also happens to be the most expensive Musso available in the United Kingdom at press time. It costs £40,473 on the road, including value-added tax, which converts to circa $50,090 at current exchange rates. The Saracen without the + suffix is 1,500 pounds less. The Saracen twins slot above the middle-of-the-road Rebel and entry-level EX grades, with the latter kicking off at £30,093 ($37,265).
EX, Rebel, and Saracen all feature the standard bed length, whereas the Saracen+ adds a whopping 12 inches (304.8 millimeters) to the tally. The increased volume is complemented by a plastic liner, black-painted mirrors, a black beltline, and the same finish on the tailgate. Pictured on 18-inch alloys and 255/60 rubber boots, the Saracen+ features double wishbone suspension and dual coil springs like the rest of the lineup. An Aisin-supplied auto is standard in the Rebel, Saracen, and Saracen+.
A manual transmission is standard in the most basic of trim levels. The only truck in the United Kingdom that can legally tow 3.5 tonnes (7,716 pounds) and carry more than 1 tonne (2,205 pounds) simultaneously comes with a four-cylinder turbo diesel across the board. The SsangYong e-XDi220 is a 2.2-liter mill that produces 202 ps (199 horsepower) at 3,800 revolutions per minute and 441 Nm (325 pound-feet) from merely 1,600 rpm.
Total load capacity and maximum payload favor the range-topping Saracen+, which is listed with 4,705 kilograms (10,373 pounds) and 1,205 kilograms (2,657 pounds) in the PDF brochure attached below. The entry-level EX flaunts a set of 17-inch alloys, electric windows, DAB audio, Bluetooth connectivity, manual air conditioning, remote central locking (tailgate included), six airbags, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, and a selective catalytic reduction system that uses AdBlue (diesel exhaust fluid) to reduce the concentration of nitrogen oxides in the exhaust gases.
The Rebel, which doesn’t hold a candle to the Ram 1500 Rebel from the U.S. of A., builds on the EX with the addition of an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reversing camera, faux leather on the seats, roof rails, ventilated and heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, black-and-silver side steps, triple LED fog lights up front, and Rebel-specific graphics. The short-bed Saracen shares almost everything with the Saracen+, including the 9.2-inch infotainment with TomTom satellite navigation, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Nappa leather seats, and all that jazz.
Over in the United Kingdom, where vans are favored over pickups, the Ford Ranger sold better than every other truck in 2022 by moving 16,827 units. For reference, registrations of the Ford Transit Custom and Ford Transit sold 42,215 and 33,203 units last year.
