New-Patina Bronco Platform Has Towering Heavy-Duty Pipes and Matching 2nd Gen

While Ford has seemingly moved on from the Bronco hype after presenting us with the 2022 Everglades special edition and the 2022 Bronco Raptor, the aftermarket sector has other plans. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, it seems.
For example, Apocalypse Manufacturing has recently unveiled the ultimate custom Bronco. Naturally, The Dark Horse is now the world’s first sixth-generation Ford Bronco 6x6! But how about the world’s first Bronco ramp truck. Or the second? Well, that is a reality too, but only across the virtual realm.
Recently, we noticed a slammed and widebody 2021/2022 Ford Bronco turned into a CGI ramp truck sporting cool, old-new details. And it also had a Hot/Rad Rod, carbon fiber-clad ancestor perched on top. Probably just for some good racing reasons. Alas, it was merely wishful thinking.
And it was partially courtesy of Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media. He has finally caught the Bronco fever and his delirious imagination produced this ultra-rad new ramp truck/old truck combo. However, he was not alone in brainstorming the neat digital project.
Elio Anzora, the pixel master better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, then got a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style because of his virtual realm friend. Naturally, the CGI expert also produced his take on the matter. So, here’s the digital kingdom’s second-ever sixth-generation Ford Bronco platform truck and old-school Bronco combo.
Of course, each virtual artist has a different vision. So, the reinvented 2021/2022 Ford Bronco ramp truck is now bagged instead of slammed. Also, we are not dealing with a wide-body creation. Additionally, it carries heavy patina to mix the old and the new. Complete with a matching second-generation Bronco riding on the back.
Last, but not least, the cream of the crop is represented via an outrageous set of golden, forged aftermarket wheels. The Govad G67s (new Bronco) and G50s (its ancestor) are doubled by matching accents on the old Bronco... as well as a set of towering heavy-duty (Class 8) exhaust pipes on the fresh Bronco!
Recently, we noticed a slammed and widebody 2021/2022 Ford Bronco turned into a CGI ramp truck sporting cool, old-new details. And it also had a Hot/Rad Rod, carbon fiber-clad ancestor perched on top. Probably just for some good racing reasons. Alas, it was merely wishful thinking.
And it was partially courtesy of Dom Host, the virtual artist better known as altered_intent on social media. He has finally caught the Bronco fever and his delirious imagination produced this ultra-rad new ramp truck/old truck combo. However, he was not alone in brainstorming the neat digital project.
Elio Anzora, the pixel master better known as jdmcarrenders on social media, then got a little sidetracked from the usual JDM style because of his virtual realm friend. Naturally, the CGI expert also produced his take on the matter. So, here’s the digital kingdom’s second-ever sixth-generation Ford Bronco platform truck and old-school Bronco combo.
Of course, each virtual artist has a different vision. So, the reinvented 2021/2022 Ford Bronco ramp truck is now bagged instead of slammed. Also, we are not dealing with a wide-body creation. Additionally, it carries heavy patina to mix the old and the new. Complete with a matching second-generation Bronco riding on the back.
Last, but not least, the cream of the crop is represented via an outrageous set of golden, forged aftermarket wheels. The Govad G67s (new Bronco) and G50s (its ancestor) are doubled by matching accents on the old Bronco... as well as a set of towering heavy-duty (Class 8) exhaust pipes on the fresh Bronco!