New Mexico Woman Pulled Over by Cops, Says “I Don’t Think So” And Drives Off

A 41-year-old woman from Las Cruces, New Mexico, gave police a very hard time when she refused to pull over and get out of her car when summoned. “I don’t think so,” she yelled as she drove off.

“The officer exited his vehicle and approached her,” the publication says. “The officer said he identified himself as a Las Cruces police officer, at which time Barnett asked for identification. Court documents state the patrol officer shined his flashlight on his badge, and Barnett responded by saying, ‘I don't think so,’ and sped off.”



The chase continued and another patrol cruiser joined the first one. At one point, Barnett used her car to ram into the cruiser of the second unit and she even tried to attack the officers when she realized she was about to get caught.



She jumped out of her car, which continued to roll, and approach the second patrol cruiser, yelling at the officer. He came out through the passenger side, as the driver side was blocked by Barnett’s car, and said that he feared she would assault him.



Barnett was eventually subdued and cuffed, and taken to jail. She was released on bond the next day and is due in court to answer to the charges.



Speaking of which, she’s been hit “with two counts of assault upon a peace officer, one count of aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and failure to stop before emerging from an alley or private driveway. The fleeing charge is a fourth-degree felony,” the same publication reports.



