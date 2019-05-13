Stranded Driver Makes Sure She Gets Her Daily Steps

There aren’t many things you can do when you’re stranded in traffic: you can catch up with your reading, scroll through social media, do some work on your laptop, and other boring stuff.

7 photos



This hilarious incident happened a highway in Pennsylvania earlier this month and was captured on camera by a truck driver. It feels like this guy is shaming the woman by filming her, but you have to admit, the sight of her walking around her car is mildly funny.



“As I was stuck in traffic on Interstate 76 eastbound in Pennsylvania; I noticed movement in my mirror,” the caption of the video reads, as posted to



All jokes aside, experts recommend getting out of the car and walking more, so in this sense, what she’s doing isn’t funny: it’s healthy. In this day and age, we’re encouraged to work on our computer standing up, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking at a greater distance from the office so we can walk more.



From this perspective, there’s nothing to laugh about what this driver is doing, is there?



Then again, cops say you should never leave your car when you’re stuck in traffic. That also means you’re not supposed to



So maybe the truck driver is right about wanting to shame the fitness-conscientious lady driver. There’s a time and place for getting your daily steps – and the busy highway ain’t it.



A select few do awesome dance routines or, as is the case of this female driver, work on their fitness. It’s these people who become viral stars (whether they like it or not), so put down your phone if you too wish to attain viral status.This hilarious incident happened a highway in Pennsylvania earlier this month and was captured on camera by a truck driver. It feels like this guy is shaming the woman by filming her, but you have to admit, the sight of her walking around her car is mildly funny.“As I was stuck in traffic on Interstate 76 eastbound in Pennsylvania; I noticed movement in my mirror,” the caption of the video reads, as posted to Viral Hog . “For about 15 minutes this woman walked around her car as we were stopped in traffic.”All jokes aside, experts recommend getting out of the car and walking more, so in this sense, what she’s doing isn’t funny: it’s healthy. In this day and age, we’re encouraged to work on our computer standing up, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, parking at a greater distance from the office so we can walk more.From this perspective, there’s nothing to laugh about what this driver is doing, is there?Then again, cops say you should never leave your car when you’re stuck in traffic. That also means you’re not supposed to dance in the street or walk around your car, lest you cause an accident or more backups in the already-difficult traffic.So maybe the truck driver is right about wanting to shame the fitness-conscientious lady driver. There’s a time and place for getting your daily steps – and the busy highway ain’t it.