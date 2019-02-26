Gold-Plated Lamborghini Gallardo Bursts Into Flames 1 Hour After Service

Man Paddle Boards to Work, Cuts 1 Hour Commute to Just 6 Minutes

Here’s one way to beat rush hour: why drive or take the bus to work if you can paddle board across a river and get there faster? 11 photos



And Liu Fucao decided it was not worth it: he was spending too much time on the road to and from work, and he could find better uses for it. So he brought out his paddle board and, using his previous 2-year experience as a competitive athlete in this field, he started paddle boarding to work.



Each morning, he takes off his shoes and places his socks, coat and laptop in a waterproof bag that he takes with him. He straps a vest on and starts the short journey across, to the other side. This way, a ride to work that would have taken him over an hour by bus becomes a short 6-minute paddling exercise. It might take him a bit longer if there’s waves, he says with a smile.



Once on the other shore, he puts on his clothes and takes his board under his arm, and heads for the office.



“It’s little more than 1,000 meters [across the river], but if I drive my car I have to take detours to get to work,” Liu Fucao tells Pear Video in a recent interview, as cited by



Though the trip is a short and uneventful one for Fucao, he wouldn’t advise other commuters to follow his lead. He has had proper training as a competitive paddle boarder, so he can do it safely. Others might not.



