autoevolution

Man Paddle Boards to Work, Cuts 1 Hour Commute to Just 6 Minutes

26 Feb 2019, 11:17 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Here’s one way to beat rush hour: why drive or take the bus to work if you can paddle board across a river and get there faster?
11 photos
Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9Volvo Ocean Race 2018 leg 9
A 29-year-old insurance agent from Chongqing, China, came up with the novel way of commuting to work forced by extraordinary circumstances. He would usually take a bus across the Yangtze River and ride for almost an hour until he got to his work place. When local authorities started doing maintenance work on the bridge, that hour stretched to an even longer commute.

And Liu Fucao decided it was not worth it: he was spending too much time on the road to and from work, and he could find better uses for it. So he brought out his paddle board and, using his previous 2-year experience as a competitive athlete in this field, he started paddle boarding to work.

Each morning, he takes off his shoes and places his socks, coat and laptop in a waterproof bag that he takes with him. He straps a vest on and starts the short journey across, to the other side. This way, a ride to work that would have taken him over an hour by bus becomes a short 6-minute paddling exercise. It might take him a bit longer if there’s waves, he says with a smile.

Once on the other shore, he puts on his clothes and takes his board under his arm, and heads for the office.

“It’s little more than 1,000 meters [across the river], but if I drive my car I have to take detours to get to work,” Liu Fucao tells Pear Video in a recent interview, as cited by OddityCentral. “It took me six minutes to across the river. There are some waves today, so I was slower.”

Though the trip is a short and uneventful one for Fucao, he wouldn’t advise other commuters to follow his lead. He has had proper training as a competitive paddle boarder, so he can do it safely. Others might not.

lol commute traffic paddle boarding China
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
LAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticSKODA Kamiq (EU)SKODA Kamiq (EU) Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeGMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 