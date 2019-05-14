NASA Gets Extra $1.6 Billion “Down Payment” to Reach the Moon in 2024

More on this:

1 Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lander, Says It Could Be Used for 2024 Mission

2 NASA Calls for More Help from Private Companies to Reach the Moon in 2024

3 Beresheet Lander Moon Crash Possibly Caused by Manual Command

4 Dark Side of the Moon Looks Eerie in Photos Taken by SpaceIL Beresheet Lander

5 NASA Test Fires SLS Engines, Says 5 Year Target for Moon Return Possible