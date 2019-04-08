autoevolution

Dark Side of the Moon Looks Eerie in Photos Taken by SpaceIL Beresheet Lander

8 Apr 2019
On February 21, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off, carrying with it to space the Beresheet, the world’s first ever private Moon lander to be sent in the general direction of our satellite. Now, as it approaches the Moon, the first images of what Beresheet is seeing have been released.
The Moon as seen by the Israeli lander
Beresheet’s trip to the Moon was not your usual straight-to-the-point affair, thus the long time it took it to get there. The machine first circled Earth several times, then departed the neighborhood to enter a few more spins, this time around the Moon.

On April 4, Beresheet entered lunar orbit, targeting an actual landing for April 11, in the Mare Serenitatis region in the Moon’s northern hemisphere.

Until it gets to that point, the lander sent back a few photos of our satellite, showing the seldom seen dark side of the Moon. One of the photos shows the Moon with the Earth in the background, while the rest just the heavily cratered surface of the rock.

"#Beresheet is in an excellent orbit! during the critical maneuver yesterday Beresheet took some amazing photos of the far side of the #Moon!” said SpaceIL in a tweet when the photos were released.

As soon as the images were made public, comments on the company’s Twitter account contained the inevitable question “Any sign of life down there?” SpaceIL quickly replied “We are legally prohibited from commenting on this subject.”

The size of a dishwasher, the Israeli lander will be used as a platform for several experiments on the Moon, including ones meant to reveal Lunar magnetism. It’s landing place was chosen precisely because of its magnetic anomalies.

SpaceIL was a competitor in Google’s Lunar X-Prize competition. Together with four other teams - Moon Express, Synergy Moon, Teamindus, and Hakuto – SpaceIL raced to develop low-cost methods of robotic space exploration. 
