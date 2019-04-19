Beresheet Lander Moon Crash Possibly Caused by Manual Command

Earlier this April, Israel was on track to become part of a select and until now closed group of countries that have landed a machine on the Moon. The crash of SpaceIL’s Beresheet lander also crushed the nation’s hopes, at least for now.

On April 11, the spacecraft suffered a cascade of failures, with telemetry going down first, then recovering only to give way to an engine shut off. Mission control managed to bring the engine back online, but after a second communication’s failure, all was lost.



Having had time to look into the matter, SpaceIL’s preliminary conclusions are that a manual command might have triggered the cascading failures. The company did not specify the nature of the command, nor who was responsible for it.



Whatever it was, it “led to a chain reaction in the spacecraft, during which the main engine switched off, which prevented it from activating further," SpaceIL said in a statement cited by



Since the lander went down, NASA decided to send the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) above the crash site to have a look at the wreck. The American space agency hopes that one of the experiments that hitched a ride to the Moon on the lander might have survived.



The experiment in question is called Lunar Retroreflector Array (LRA), a ball made of eight quartz mirrors that was supposed to act as a landing beacon of sorts for future missions to the Moon.



The full results of the investigation into the crash of the Beresheet will be announced later this year.



