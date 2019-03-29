NASA Orion Spacecraft Conducts First Altitude Abort System Test

America to Return to the Moon Much Sooner than Planned

Alongside the SpaceX Crew Dragon and the Boeing Starliner, the Orion capsule Northrop Grumman is developing for NASA is to form the backbone of space exploration in the years to come. 16 photos



This week, NASA revealed the capsule performed on March 20 a static hot-fire test of the Launch Abort System Attitude Control Motor at its builder’s facility in Elkton, Maryland. The test lasted for only 30 seconds but is the first of a series of three meant to show the motor is suitable and safe for crewed flights.



The first flight of the Orion, scheduled to take place at a yet unspecified date next year, is called Exploration Mission-1 (EM-1) and will be an uncrewed test. The spacecraft will be traveling empty 280,000 miles away from Earth (450,000 km) and well past the Moon, on a three-week-long journey.



If successful, Exploration Mission 2 (EM-2) will follow with crew on board. This flight will see the capsule do a highly elliptical demonstration run around the world and head for the Moon, without landing there.



The spacecraft is powered by the



“For the first time in a generation, NASA is building a human spacecraft for deep-space missions that will usher in a new era of space exploration,” NASA says about the spacecraft.



