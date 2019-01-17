NASA Rights Space Launch System Huge Hydrogen Tank on Test Pad

SpaceX Layoffs Coming Despite Record Number of 2018 Launches

NASA’s brand new super-heavy-lift rocket, the Space Launch System, is on track with the development process that will eventually lead to a to a test flight sometime after 2020. 9 photos



As soon as the component – the biggest of the future SLS – got in position, dozens of hydraulic cylinders began pushing and pulling at it in an attempt to mimic the loads and stress the tank will be subject to during launch and flight.



The tank sitting upright in Alabama is not the actual one that will be fitted into the SLS, but one “structurally identical to the flight version.” It is 200 feet tall and has a diameter of 27.6 feet, being capable of storing cryogenic liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen.



According to NASA, this disposable tank makes for two-thirds of the core stage and has a storage capacity of 537,000 gallons of hydrogen, kept at temperatures of minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit (-253 Celsius).



The completed SLS is NASA’S response to private companies like SpaceX and their attack on space exploration, including with heavy-lift rockets. It is being assembled with the help of Boeing, United Launch Alliance, Northrop Grumman, and Aerojet Rocketdyne.



The rocket will push into outer space NASA’s



