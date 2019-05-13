autoevolution

Woman Plays Chicken With Traffic For Snapchat, Causes Horrendous Crash

13 May 2019, 10:13 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
On April 28, Dennis Sales was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on by an oncoming vehicle, whose driver had been playing chicken with traffic for Snapchat.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
In his first interview since the horrendous crash, Sales says the 2 passengers in the other car should be brought to justice because they could have stopped the tragedy from happening but chose not to.

Speaking with 7News Sydney, Sales recalls the night of the crash. Queensland resident Shania McNeill was at the wheel, with 2 friends as passengers, Faeda Hunter and Hazel Wildman. Shania was playing chicken with other motorists, driving at them at high speed to see who would be the first to make an evasive move, while one of the other 2 girls was filming and posting on social media.

They hit Sales’ car at a speed of about 80 km per hour, which is roughly 50 mph. Shania was killed on the spot, and everyone else walked away with injuries of various degree of severity. Sales, for one, suffered a fractured neck, a fractured lower spine, broken ribs, a damaged oesophagus, and a punctured diaphragm, and he spent days in an induced coma.

The other 2 girls fared better: they too were injured, but were still able to pose for selfies and to post them to social media, right after learning that Shania had been killed and had to be cut out of the wreck of the car.

“I can hardly move now, I couldn't stand up now if you wanted me to stand up, I'm in pain as we speak,” Sales tells 7News. “There were times there that I couldn't close my eyes because I saw some evil things, and I thought if I close my eyes I will die.”
Seeing the video that the girls shot right before the crash is more than he can take. He says the whole thing makes him “sick” and he wants the other girls in the car to pay for what they did. “There's two people there that could have stopped it,” he insists.

Whether they will be charged depends on the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.

accident speeding reckless driving police Sydney Australia
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 