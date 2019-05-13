Woman Plays Chicken With Traffic For Snapchat, Causes Horrendous Crash

Jeff Bezos Unveils Blue Moon Lander, Says It Could Be Used for 2024 Mission

In his first interview since the horrendous crash, Sales says the 2 passengers in the other car should be brought to justice because they could have stopped the tragedy from happening but chose not to.

Speaking with 7News Sydney, Sales recalls the night of the crash. Queensland resident Shania McNeill was at the wheel, with 2 friends as passengers, Faeda Hunter and Hazel Wildman. Shania was playing chicken with other motorists, driving at them at high speed to see who would be the first to make an evasive move, while one of the other 2 girls was filming and posting on social media.

They hit Sales' car at a speed of about 80 km per hour, which is roughly 50 mph. Shania was killed on the spot, and everyone else walked away with injuries of various degree of severity. Sales, for one, suffered a fractured neck, a fractured lower spine, broken ribs, a damaged oesophagus, and a punctured diaphragm, and he spent days in an induced coma.

The other 2 girls fared better: they too were injured, but were still able to pose for selfies and to post them to social media, right after learning that Shania had been killed and had to be cut out of the wreck of the car.

"I can hardly move now, I couldn't stand up now if you wanted me to stand up, I'm in pain as we speak," Sales tells 7News. "There were times there that I couldn't close my eyes because I saw some evil things, and I thought if I close my eyes I will die."

Seeing the video that the girls shot right before the crash is more than he can take. He says the whole thing makes him "sick" and he wants the other girls in the car to pay for what they did. "There's two people there that could have stopped it," he insists.

Whether they will be charged depends on the outcome of the ongoing police investigation.