autoevolution

Virgin Galactic Moving Staff and Spaceships to Spaceport America in New Mexico

13 May 2019, 12:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
New Mexico's Spaceport America, "the world's first purpose-built commercial spaceport" to be used for horizontal launches of reusable spacecraft, will start operations this summer, after Virgin Galactic moves in an settles for what it hopes will be a long, commercially-successful stay.
10 photos
Range Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVORange Rover Astronaut Edition By SVO
Richard Branson, Virgin’s founder and the driving force behind the company’s aspirations, said at a press conference at the New Mexico State Capitol on Friday that Virgin’s testing of its spacecraft is now advanced enough to allow for its operations to be moved to the dedicated site.

“Our Virgin Galactic adventure has been intertwined with New Mexico and Spaceport America right from the start and our stories have unfolded together. New Mexico delivered on its promise to build a world-first and world-class spaceport,” the billionaire said.

“Today, I could not be more excited to announce, that in return, we are now ready to bring New Mexico a world-first, world-class spaceline.”

Virgin will take its VMS Eve carrier aircraft, the spaceship VSS Unity and more than 100 people and relocated them from the Mojave site in California to the one in New Mexico.

It’s not clear when operations from the new location will begin, as the site itself still needs some work before being able to fully support Virgin’s operations. Until the summer move, Virgin will still operate from Mojave, from where it will conduct its final test flights.

Once operational, the New Mexico Spaceport will allow Virgin to haul both tourists and cargo into space, using horizontal take-off reusable spacecraft.

Called VSS Unity, the company's spacecraft launches from underneath the belly of a carrier aircraft at an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 km). The ship can carry six passengers and two crew.

In February 2019, Virgin announced VSS Unity is getting ready for its first cargo mission, carrying NASA Flight Opportunity program research payloads to orbit. The date of the mission was not yet announced.
Virgin Galactic Spaceport America New Mexico vss unity vms eve Richard Branson
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactASTON MARTIN Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN Vantage AMR CoupeFIAT ArgoFIAT Argo CompactASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera VolanteASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera Volante Coupe CabrioPininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryAll car models  
 
 