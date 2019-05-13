Virgin Galactic Moving Staff and Spaceships to Spaceport America in New Mexico

New Mexico's Spaceport America, "the world's first purpose-built commercial spaceport" to be used for horizontal launches of reusable spacecraft, will start operations this summer, after Virgin Galactic moves in an settles for what it hopes will be a long, commercially-successful stay.

“Our Virgin Galactic adventure has been intertwined with New Mexico and Spaceport America right from the start and our stories have unfolded together. New Mexico delivered on its promise to build a world-first and world-class spaceport,” the billionaire said.



“Today, I could not be more excited to announce, that in return, we are now ready to bring New Mexico a world-first, world-class spaceline.”



Virgin will take its VMS Eve carrier aircraft, the spaceship



It’s not clear when operations from the new location will begin, as the site itself still needs some work before being able to fully support Virgin’s operations. Until the summer move, Virgin will still operate from Mojave, from where it will conduct its final test flights.



Once operational, the New Mexico Spaceport will allow Virgin to haul both tourists and cargo into space, using horizontal take-off reusable spacecraft.



Called VSS Unity, the company's spacecraft launches from underneath the belly of a carrier aircraft at an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 km). The ship can carry six passengers and two crew.



