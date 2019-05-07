autoevolution

13-Year-Old Backs Mom’s Car Into House, Comes Clean About It

7 May 2019, 13:32 UTC ·
Many of us learned how to drive in our teen years, and this case is no different. What’s different is that this particular teen ended up crashing her mother’s car into a neighbor’s house by accident.
It happened in Duluth, a suburb in Atlanta, Georgia, but the good news is that neither mother nor daughter was charged as a result of it. The bad news is that the mother will have to fork up for repairs on the home her kid wrecked.

That’s what you get for letting a 13-year-old drive your car unsupervised – and on the public road, no less.

That was the teen’s intention, at least. She never got to take the car on the road because she accidentally put it in reverse, which sent it smashing into a neighbor’s home, AJC.com reports.

“The girl told an officer that she had intended to drive the car to the RaceTrac gas station around the corner from the Heights at Sugarloaf apartment complex, a police report said. She said she accidentally left the car in reverse instead of putting it in drive, causing the car to back into a nearby apartment and through a window,” the publication reports.

While the teen gets points for honesty, she doesn’t get any for being a skilled driver just yet. At the very least, she wasn’t injured but the house she crashed into sustained some damage, as you can see in the photo attached to this article as well. The car, too.

Another piece of good news is that the girl was let off easily by the cops, as was the mother. “Because she was on private property, she was only in trouble with her mother,” the responding officer wrote in his police report, as per the same publication.

From memory only, we’d say the kind of trouble she’s in is no small thing.
