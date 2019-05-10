Hero Bus Driver Saves Student From Speeding Car

Sometimes, it really does take a fraction of a second to change someone’s life. A bus driver from New York is being hailed a hero after footage emerged showing her saving a student’s life.
The incident actually happened at the end of April, but the video has just been released by the Norwich City School District. It shows Samantha Call, who has been working with the NCSD for 6 years, during her shift and casually saving a boy’s life when he nearly ran into oncoming traffic.
The footage is also available at the bottom of the page. Call opens the door to the bus and the boy seems in a rush to get off, but she grabs him by his hoodie at the last minute, as a car speeds past the bus. “That was a good grab,” a female passenger is heard saying several times, after the boy gets off – safely, this time.
“Quick-thinking, fast-acting #Norwich bus driver Samantha Call prevented an almost-certain tragedy from occurring,” the NCSD writes. “Click the #video to watch the six-year NCSD driver stop a student just short of disaster, grabbing the boy from behind as a car whizzes by the open school bus doors.”
The incident has been reported to the police but they’re yet to find the driver who ignored all signs and almost ran over the student. As the female passenger also says on the video, whoever was driving that car had no intention of stopping or slowing down.
Because of her quick reaction, Call is now being hailed a hero. The NCSD says they also showed the footage to the boy’s parents and they were overwhelmed with emotion when they saw how close they came to losing him.
“Samantha did an outstanding job,” NCSD Transportation Supervisor William Loomis also says. “All of our drivers undergo continuous training so they're prepared to handle situations like this. We hope this video helps everyone to realize the dangers of passing a stopped school bus.”
