New Mercedes-AMG CLA45 Shooting Brake Rendered, Looks Spot On

Surprise, surprise - the looks of a car sell! And when you mix the tech-quirky design of the Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake with Mercedes-AMG oily bits, you end up with one heck of a fetish. Such a melange is already out there, having recently arrived in the form of the Mercedes-AMG CLA35 Shooting Brake. Nevertheless, Affalterbach is also working on the new CLA45 Shooting Brake.
Having driven the first-gen CLA45 S/B, I'm eagerly anticipating the newcomer, not least thanks to my love of this body style - together with Porsche and Aston Martin, Mercedes deserves praise for pushing the genre forward these days.
While the "35" throws 306 horsepower at us, the new "45" is expected to come in two flavors: the standard model, if such a label might be used and an S trim.
The outputs of the two mills have already been confirmed. The first is set to deliver 382 hp (285 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) between 4,750 and 5,000 rpm, while the S will churn out 416 hp (310 kW) at 6,750 rpm and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque between 5,000 and 5,250 revs. Both versions come with a 7,200 rpm redline.
Both versions work with a twin-scroll turbocharger, but while the S model can produce up to 30.5 psi (2.1 bar) of boost, the standard one tops out at 27.6 psi (1.9 bar).
An eight-speed dual-clutch tranny is expected. And while the AWD hardware of the "35" model packs a 50:50 torque distribution, the "45" should send more muscle to the rear axle.
Alas, the Shooting Brake incarnation of the Mercedes-Benz CLA won't be offered in the US (this was also a problem with the reviewed first-gen CLA45 Shooting Brake), regardless of whether it comes in Affalterbach form or not.
Nevertheless, the said engines are expected to be offered on multiple compact models, some of which will make it to America, such as the CLA Sedan.
