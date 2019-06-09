BMW Z4 M40i Drag Race Against Audi TTS, Boxster GTS Ends In Bitter Sadness

The BMW didn't win! The BMW didn't win?! No. How? Every review of the new Z4 M40i talked about how it a good rival for the precise, engaging Porsche Boxster. We kept quiet, hoping that it would at least be faster.

3 photos



Starting with the HP from a 3-liter turbo, gets from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and will set you back €63,750.



The TTS Roadster is like a Golf R with sexy bodywork. Under its hood is a 2-liter turbo sending 306 HP to the non-permanent quattro for a sprint to 100 km/h in 4.8 seconds. It costs €57,800, so about 10% less than the Z4 M40i. Carwow may not have been able to get a TT RS Roadster, but if they did, we'd comment about the €70,500. Are the new emissions taxes messing with our performance idols?





If you think Audi wants crazy money, consider the 718 Boxster GTS starts from €83,600 with PDK, which automatically also gets you Sport Chrono. We think winning this race without the feature wouldn't have been possible, as a manual GTS is slower even than the TTS.



These three cars have been competing in one form or another for almost two decades. It's interesting that even though Porsche lost two cylinders, it still makes the quickest accelerating machine. But the gap is pretty small now, and picking the Z4 M40i for the sound and the flashy design seems like a no-brainer.



