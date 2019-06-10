autoevolution
 

Ford Mustang GT Old Crow Honors Untouchable WW2 P-51 Fighter Plane

After last year we were treated with the Eagle Squadron Mustang GT, honoring the three American fighter squadrons that supported the British in the Battle of Britain, Ford’s 2019 tribute to World War II's men and machine is called Mustang GT Old Crow.
This variant of the Mustang, who has only been teased by the Blue Oval at the end of last week, is supposed to be a nod to a P-51 Mustang piloted by flying ace Col. Bud Anderson.

Having served throughout many stages of the war in 116 missions, including for six hours during D-Day, the plane was nicknamed Old Crow by his pilot, now 97, and it was never hit by the German foes, escaping unscathed from a war that was otherwise unforgiving.

Not many details are known about yet about the car as far as its performances go. Ford said the GT, built together with performance specialist Roush, will use a special supercharger that will help the car’s engine generate in excess of 700 horsepower – about the same as the Eagle Squadron - and it will be fitted with a number of other Ford Performance parts.

Visually, the car sets itself apart thanks to the use of a special paint scheme and badging selected to mimic that of the airplane it is honoring. On top of that, the signatures of pilot Bud Anderson, Roush founder Jack Roush, Edsel Ford II and members of the Ford design team are to be found on the body.

“This year’s design is especially fitting for the 75-year commemoration of D-Day and the special place we reserve for heroes like Col. Anderson and countless others who demonstrated unparalleled valor and sacrifice,” said in a statement Craig Metros, Ford design director.

“It’s an annual highlight for many on the Ford design team to pay homage to our war heroes by creating a custom tribute vehicle to support the next generation of aviators.”

Ford says more details about the Mustang GT Old Crow will be released in the coming weeks. The car will be auctioned, just like the Eagle Squadron, during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 2019 AirVenture meeting on July 25. All proceeds will go into the accounts of the organization to support the training of future generation pilots.
