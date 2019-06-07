Karma Comes for Careless Mercedes Driver on Scottish Road

5 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe Gets the Brabus 800 Treatment

4 BMW M3 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG A45, Violent Near Crash Follows

3 New Mercedes-AMG A45 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Sounds Like Understeer?

2 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Spotted, Out For 2021 BMW X6 M Blood

More on this:

Mercedes-AMG M 139 Engine Detailed, Develops Up To 421 PS

Remember the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR ? Now that was a special example of the breed, totaling 40 units. The most exciting detail is the engine, which develops 446 PS (440 horsepower) from 2.0 liters of displacement. 28 photos AMG plans to offer the M 139 in Europe, North America, and Asia, and from the same displacement as the Mitsubishi, the engineers in Affalterbach can crank out 421 PS (416 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm.



Weighing 160.5 kilograms (353.8 pounds), the most powerful 2.0-liter turbo from Mercedes-AMG features a twin-scroll turbo and 2.1 bars of boost in the A 45 S 4Matic hot hatchback. The



Running 1.9 bars of boost, the non-S engine develops 387 PS (382 horsepower) and 480 Nm (354 pound-feet) from 4,750 to 5,000 rpm. For a compact vehicle such as the A 45 4Matic, that’s more than enough to provide a thrilling driving experience off the line and in the twisties. Maximum revolutions per minute? Make that 7,200 rpm with a compression ratio of 9.0:1.



Even more impressive, Mercedes-AMG utilizes a twin-scroll turbo instead of a twin-turbo setup. The DOHC design is complemented by direct and indirect injection through the intake manifold, CAMTRONIC adjustment for the exhaust camshaft, and Piezo technology. Short for piezoelectric, this type of injector provides greater performance and greater efficiency.



Previously rumored to premiere at the On the other hand, it’s worth remembering the EVO X in that configuration was exclusive to a single market (the UK). Mercedes-plans to offer the M 139 in Europe, North America, and Asia, and from the same displacement as the Mitsubishi, the engineers in Affalterbach can crank out 421 PS (416 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm.Weighing 160.5 kilograms (353.8 pounds), the most powerful 2.0-liter turbo from Mercedes-AMG features a twin-scroll turbo and 2.1 bars of boost in the A 45 S 4Matic hot hatchback. The CLA and GLB will receive the M 139 at some point in the future, and yes, a lesser version of the engine has been developed for non-S models.Running 1.9 bars of boost, the non-S engine develops 387 PS (382 horsepower) and 480 Nm (354 pound-feet) from 4,750 to 5,000 rpm. For a compact vehicle such as the A 45 4Matic, that’s more than enough to provide a thrilling driving experience off the line and in the twisties. Maximum revolutions per minute? Make that 7,200 rpm with a compression ratio of 9.0:1.Even more impressive, Mercedes-AMG utilizes a twin-scroll turbo instead of a twin-turbo setup. Thedesign is complemented by direct and indirect injection through the intake manifold, CAMTRONIC adjustment for the exhaust camshaft, and Piezo technology. Short for piezoelectric, this type of injector provides greater performance and greater efficiency.Previously rumored to premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show , the A 45 and A 45 S with 4Matic all-wheel drive will go official for the 2020 model year. The A 35 4Matic will have to suffice until then, packing 306 PS (302 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. The engine in the 35 series is the M 260.