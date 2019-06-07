autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG M 139 Engine Detailed, Develops Up To 421 PS

7 Jun 2019, 12:16 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
Remember the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X FQ-440 MR? Now that was a special example of the breed, totaling 40 units. The most exciting detail is the engine, which develops 446 PS (440 horsepower) from 2.0 liters of displacement.
28 photos
Mercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engineMercedes-AMG M 139 engine
On the other hand, it’s worth remembering the EVO X in that configuration was exclusive to a single market (the UK). Mercedes-AMG plans to offer the M 139 in Europe, North America, and Asia, and from the same displacement as the Mitsubishi, the engineers in Affalterbach can crank out 421 PS (416 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) from 5,000 to 5,250 rpm.

Weighing 160.5 kilograms (353.8 pounds), the most powerful 2.0-liter turbo from Mercedes-AMG features a twin-scroll turbo and 2.1 bars of boost in the A 45 S 4Matic hot hatchback. The CLA and GLB will receive the M 139 at some point in the future, and yes, a lesser version of the engine has been developed for non-S models.

Running 1.9 bars of boost, the non-S engine develops 387 PS (382 horsepower) and 480 Nm (354 pound-feet) from 4,750 to 5,000 rpm. For a compact vehicle such as the A 45 4Matic, that’s more than enough to provide a thrilling driving experience off the line and in the twisties. Maximum revolutions per minute? Make that 7,200 rpm with a compression ratio of 9.0:1.

Even more impressive, Mercedes-AMG utilizes a twin-scroll turbo instead of a twin-turbo setup. The DOHC design is complemented by direct and indirect injection through the intake manifold, CAMTRONIC adjustment for the exhaust camshaft, and Piezo technology. Short for piezoelectric, this type of injector provides greater performance and greater efficiency.

Previously rumored to premiere at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the A 45 and A 45 S with 4Matic all-wheel drive will go official for the 2020 model year. The A 35 4Matic will have to suffice until then, packing 306 PS (302 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm. The engine in the 35 series is the M 260.
Mercedes-AMG M 139 engine Mercedes-AMG M 139 2020 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic hot hatchback
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Mercedes-AMG models:
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC CoupeMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATICMercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC Medium SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumAll Mercedes-AMG models  
 
 