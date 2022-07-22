New Maritime Patrol Cessna Citation Longitude Is Ready for Special Mission Operations

Textron Aviation’s Citation Longitude super-midsize jet became popular for its transatlantic range and high comfort levels, compared with the lowest direct operating costs in its category. The Special Missions version promises to be just as remarkable.
The Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) variant of the popular Cessna Citation Longitude is ready to take to the sky, according to a recent Textron announcement. In addition to an impressive flight endurance of up to eight hours, the new Cessna MPA boasts a maximum range of 3,500 nautical miles (4,000 miles/6,482 km) and a top speed of 483 knots (556 mph/895 kph).
What makes it a Special Missions aircraft is its suite of special features, meant to help with things such as surveillance tasks, fishery monitoring, border patrol, and search and rescue operations. This includes Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR) sensor lift, Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) fairing, maritime radars, plus optional Night Vision Goggle (NVG) compatible lighting.
The lightweight, but durable tactical interior includes additional storage areas both in the forward and aft cabin, for the support gear, and special mission consoles that, according to the manufacturer, “allow operators to process sensor data and stream information via datalink.”
Even if it switched from luxury business travel to complex maritime patrol operations, this new Cessna Citation Longitude still boasts a highly-comfortable cabin environment, suitable for long flights, featuring seven belted passenger seats, a refreshment center, and a lavatory. Plus, like the original version, the new Maritime Patrol variant claims the advantage of low operating costs.
“The Cessna Citation Longitude jet provides an excellent value for Special Mission operations due to its acquisition cost and operation cost combined with excellent speed, range and payload capacity,” concluded Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation.
Cessna Citation Longitude is also known for sporting the world’s quietest super-midsize cabin, with best-in-class legroom for comfortable long flights.
