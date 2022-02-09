New Lamborghini Huracan Model Joining the Sterrato in 2022, Could Be Named the JV Stradale

When they published their 2021 sales results last month, Lamborghini also made another announcement, stating that they would launch four new models this year.
One of them will be the facelifted Urus and another one will be a jacked-up variant of the Huracan, presumably dubbed the Sterrato.
But what about the other two? One of them is supposedly a different version of the 2023 Urus, perhaps the track-focused EVO, or the plug-in hybrid, and the final one is yet another Huracan, which was just spied by our man with the cam while being tested in Europe, close to the Arctic Circle.
So, what do we have here? That’s a very good question indeed. Our spy photographers state that this is a placated Huracan STO that makes do without the crazy aero. And it does make some sense, considering that it sort of looks like the STO, sporting a similar diffuser, and other minor parts. It still has a wing at the rear, though it is not as big and aggressive as the one of its more extreme sibling.
More importantly, it apparently sounds like an STO too, our spies said, but then again, can you actually differentiate its tone from the ones of other Huracans? The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine does sound good indeed, and it makes 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 417 lb-ft (565 Nm) of torque in the Huracan STO, working in concert with a seven-speed DCT, and rear-wheel drive. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), it needs 3.0 seconds, and top speed is rated at 193 mph (310 kph).
Rumor has it that it will be named the Lamborghini Huracan JV Stradale, but we’d take everything with the proverbial pinch of salt until the Sant’Agata Bolognese car company steps forward and actually confirms it.
