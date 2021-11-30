New GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update Fixes More Than 100 Issues

Rockstar’s botched GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launch took many by surprise, but the studio is determined to fix all the technical issues reported by players. Unfortunately, this feels like a huge endeavor that will require a lot of time and resources, at least based on the problems we’ve seen in all three games.
On the bright side, those who bought the bundle have already received a first patch on the day Rockstar issued an official statement apologizing for the state of the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.
Today, a second patch is available for players on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. This is a much larger update that addresses more than 100 technical issues with Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas.
Besides these fixes, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition players can expect stability improvements and a brand-new cinematic camera, which can be toggled by cycling through the camera modes when in game. Also, some misspellings on texture art/signage have been fixed too.
Xbox One players specifically are getting two fixes that address an issue where the game would not respond for several seconds after exiting certain interiors, and another one where the player was unable to unlock achievements that other users on other accounts (linked to the same Social Club account) had previously unlocked.
On the other hand, PC players are getting an important patch for a bug where they were unable to highlight or select Cancel or Confirm using a controller on the Mission Failed! Screen. More importantly, PC players with special characters in the PC account name should now be able to save gameplay progress, something that wasn’t possible until this patch.
Of course, there are just some of the highlights of Title Update 1.03, but if you’re looking for a particular fix, make sure to check out the full changelog posted on Rockstar’s support page.
