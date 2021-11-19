Rockstar Apologizes for State of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Promises Fixes

It would be an understatement to say that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition received a lukewarm reception. However, while we won’t be discussing the issues all three games included in the bundle suffer from, we’ll definitely recommend those who haven’t yet bought the trilogy to wait until it’s fixed.
Speaking of fixes, Rockstar issued a statement today apologizing for the state of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and promising to fix the technical issues reported by many players and improve each game going forward.
“Firstly, we want to sincerely apologize to everyone who has encountered issues playing these games. The Grand Theft Auto series — and the games that make up this iconic trilogy — are as special to us as we know they are to fans around the world. The updated versions of these classic games did not launch in a state that meets our own standards of quality, or the standards our fans have come to expect.”
The first important update that will address some of the major issues is already in the works and will arrive in the coming days, Rockstar claims. More details about this update will be revealed once it’s live.
As some of you probably know already, Rockstar removed the classic versions of the game included in the bundle from all digital stores. Well, it looks like the studio decided to reinstate them, so the classic PC versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be available once again via the Rockstar Store as a bundle.
More importantly, everyone who purchased Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC from the Rockstar Store through June 30, 2022, will receive the classic versions in their Rockstar games Launcher library for free.
Rockstar did not reveal when exactly the classic PC versions of the three GTA games will be back in the Rockstar Store, but they’re likely to pop up on the store next week.
