GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Gets Improved Visuals Thanks to a Mod

The Grand Theft Auto series has a huge community of modders who are trying to keep the classic games with the times. Although many would argue that the older Grand Theft Auto titles shouldn’t be touched at all when it comes to visuals, I don’t think anyone would be enraged if there would be remasters that keep the games faithful to the originals.
Unfortunately, Rockstar’s latest GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition bundle is marred by technical issues from completely botched physics to weird, subpar visuals. Fans who bought the game for consoles will have to wait for Rockstar to fix the remasters, but PC players have another option if they don’t mind installing mods.
Created by modder “nigeez,” Project: Texture Overhaul is a mod aiming to improve some of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas world textures. Although the mod is not meant to change every single texture in the game, it will definitely improve those scenes that players are more likely to see while they play the game.
The first HD Texture Packs comes a few weeks after the release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and while it doesn’t improve all three games in the bundle, at least it’s trying to address some of the visual issues in one of them.
The first release of this mod includes 85 new textures, along with new normal maps and roughness maps. Additionally, there are new main roads and new pavements included in the pack, as well as new sand, dirt, mud, concrete, and rock textures.
According to the modder, about 90% of the textures in the pack are 4K, but they will probably be transitioned to a lower resolution in the future to reduce file size. At the moment, the mod weighs in at 2GB, but might increase if additional textures are added.
Now, there are many fans who would argue that the HD textures wouldn’t be suitable for the classic GTA games, and they would rather prefer something more stylized. The good news is you can choose to not install the new mod and play the game that Rockstar released earlier this month unaltered.
For those who’d like to try out nigeez mod, simply download it from Nexus and copy all .pak files from the archive to GTASAGamefaceContentPaks~mods. Enjoy the new visuals!
Created by modder “nigeez,” Project: Texture Overhaul is a mod aiming to improve some of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas world textures. Although the mod is not meant to change every single texture in the game, it will definitely improve those scenes that players are more likely to see while they play the game.
The first HD Texture Packs comes a few weeks after the release of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, and while it doesn’t improve all three games in the bundle, at least it’s trying to address some of the visual issues in one of them.
The first release of this mod includes 85 new textures, along with new normal maps and roughness maps. Additionally, there are new main roads and new pavements included in the pack, as well as new sand, dirt, mud, concrete, and rock textures.
According to the modder, about 90% of the textures in the pack are 4K, but they will probably be transitioned to a lower resolution in the future to reduce file size. At the moment, the mod weighs in at 2GB, but might increase if additional textures are added.
Now, there are many fans who would argue that the HD textures wouldn’t be suitable for the classic GTA games, and they would rather prefer something more stylized. The good news is you can choose to not install the new mod and play the game that Rockstar released earlier this month unaltered.
For those who’d like to try out nigeez mod, simply download it from Nexus and copy all .pak files from the archive to GTASAGamefaceContentPaks~mods. Enjoy the new visuals!