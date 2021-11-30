New Battery Hybrid Tugboat Design Set to Make Waves in the U.S.

As the shipping industry is gearing up to ride the electric wave, watercraft are slowly transitioning toward green alternatives. It's not only yachts, catamarans, or fishing vessels but also tugboats. Master Boat Builders teamed up with the naval architectural firm Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL) to develop a new battery hybrid tugboat design set to play a significant role in introducing the potential for zero-emissions operation in U.S. ports.
Meet the ElectRA 3000-H, a new tugboat designed to meet the decarbonization goals of the maritime sector. The 3000-H is based on RAL's hybrid tug vessels and includes up to 2000 kWh of batteries and an increased bollard pull of 88 tons (80 metric tons).
The tugboat's main engines and generators can both charge the batteries and produce a continuous bollard pull of over 71 tons (65 metric tons) when necessary, ensuring enough flexibility for continuous operation.
Moreover, the design was created to offer sustainable operation and minimize the carbon footprint. In fact, during loitering and low-speed transits, the vessel doesn't emit any carbon emissions.
The new tugboat will be part of RAL's ElectRA series, which includes watercraft available with or without backup generators and in day boat or full accommodation configurations.
ElectRA is expected to play a significant role in the future decarbonization of shipping. According to the naval architect, tugboats produced under its design will significantly cut carbon emissions and improve the sustainability of marine operations.
The first-in-series battery-electric solutions are currently under shipyard contract. This signals that the company's zero-emission propulsion goal is getting closer to becoming a reality.
The ElectRA line of tugs is built to meet each customer's demands, with capabilities designed to fit each vessel's load profile. Over the years, Master Boat Builders has delivered several RAL-designed vessels. Currently, seven tugboats based on the company's design are being constructed by the manufacturer.
"We are pleased to utilize our hybrid and battery vessel experience in collaboration with MBB to bring to market this flexible de-risked battery electric hybrid design developed specifically for the requirements of U.S. operators," said Lawren Best, Director of Design Development of Robert Allan Ltd.
The tugboat's main engines and generators can both charge the batteries and produce a continuous bollard pull of over 71 tons (65 metric tons) when necessary, ensuring enough flexibility for continuous operation.
Moreover, the design was created to offer sustainable operation and minimize the carbon footprint. In fact, during loitering and low-speed transits, the vessel doesn't emit any carbon emissions.
The new tugboat will be part of RAL's ElectRA series, which includes watercraft available with or without backup generators and in day boat or full accommodation configurations.
ElectRA is expected to play a significant role in the future decarbonization of shipping. According to the naval architect, tugboats produced under its design will significantly cut carbon emissions and improve the sustainability of marine operations.
The first-in-series battery-electric solutions are currently under shipyard contract. This signals that the company's zero-emission propulsion goal is getting closer to becoming a reality.
The ElectRA line of tugs is built to meet each customer's demands, with capabilities designed to fit each vessel's load profile. Over the years, Master Boat Builders has delivered several RAL-designed vessels. Currently, seven tugboats based on the company's design are being constructed by the manufacturer.
"We are pleased to utilize our hybrid and battery vessel experience in collaboration with MBB to bring to market this flexible de-risked battery electric hybrid design developed specifically for the requirements of U.S. operators," said Lawren Best, Director of Design Development of Robert Allan Ltd.