New Battery Hybrid Tugboat Design Set to Make Waves in the U.S.

As the shipping industry is gearing up to ride the electric wave, watercraft are slowly transitioning toward green alternatives. It's not only yachts, catamarans, or fishing vessels but also tugboats. Master Boat Builders teamed up with the naval architectural firm Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL) to develop a new battery hybrid tugboat design set to play a significant role in introducing the potential for zero-emissions operation in U.S. ports.

