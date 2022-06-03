New Destination Charge Makes 2022 Cadillac CT4 $200 Costlier

The premier brand in the General Motors portfolio has upped the destination charge of the CT4 by $200. Including $1,395 for delivery, customers have to pony up $35,090 for the Luxury 2.0L Turbo 8AT.
Higher up the spectrum, Cadillac offers the Premium Luxury with the same powertrain or the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder mill found in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The higher-displacement powerplant is connected to a ten-speed automatic. The Sport is rocking the lesser engine and transmission.
The performance-oriented variant marketed under the CT4-V moniker starts at just over $47k for the larger powerplant and ten-speed transmission. As for the crème de la crème, you’ll have to fork over $60k for the CT4-V Blacking with the six-speed manual and $63k for the automatic gearbox.
Based on the Alpha 2 vehicle architecture derived from the Alpha platform of the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro, the CT4 is manufactured alongside its larger sibling and the aforementioned pony car in Michigan.
Turning our attention to standard equipment, Luxury customers are offered the Cadillac Smart System suite of safety and driver assistance features, LED Reflective Windshield Collision Alert, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights and taillights, LED for the interior, wireless phone charging, as well as wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. In terms of extras, the most important of the lot would be all-wheel drive at $2,000 over the recommended price of the rear-wheel-drive CT4 Luxury.
Premium Luxury customers get nicer wheels, leather surfaces, additional front-seat adjustability, driver memory settings, auto-dimming mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a universal home remote, and front park assist. The Sport gains cool exterior touches, including dark accents, together with performance tires, alloy pedals, magnesium-alloy paddle shifters, 18-way adjustable front seats with larger bolsters, and a thick-rim steering wheel.
Over in V-Series world, quad trapezoid exhaust outlets open the list of goodies. Performance-tuned suspension with magnetic ride control, a limited-slip rear differential, even better performance tires, and 14-speaker premium audio are only a few highlights. As ever, all-wheel drive is an option. The CT4-V Blackwing, on the other hand, is exclusively rear drive.
