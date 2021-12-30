New Corvette Z06 Hits the Track to Film Promo, Porsche Cayenne Camera Car Follows It

It appears that Chevrolet is prepping yet another commercial for the all-new Corvette Z06, as it was filmed, right before the Winter Holidays, at the racetrack, followed closely by a Porsche Cayenne camera car.
Shared by CorvetteBlogger, the video was uploaded online on December 20, and seems to have been shot at Barber Motorsports Park, in Alabama. There is not much to report on, other than the color of the ‘Vette, which is Accelerate Yellow, as it did not involve any high-speed driving, for as long as the ‘eye in the sky’ was watching anyway.
Customers have yet to get their hands on the 2023 Corvette Z06, as production will start next summer, so a new promo would make sense. The bowtie brand will launch it in markets outside North America too, and right-hand drive examples will be included as well. The car was shown to the world in October, prior to its Los Angeles Auto Show public debut one month later.
Pricing will reportedly start at a hair under $87,000, excluding the destination charge, dealer fees, and options, which would make it about $26,000 pricier than the Stingray. Regardless of how much it costs, the more track-focused variant will be way cheaper than full-blown supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, and other brands.
Powering it is a 5.5-liter small block V8 made of aluminum. The lightweight material was used for the pistons and connecting rods as well. The flat-plane crank engine produces 670 hp (680 ps / 500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque, and it can be revved all the way up to 8,600 rpm. It is understood that the new Corvette Z06 will be able to accelerate to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.6 seconds from a standstill, or three tenths of a second quicker than the Stingray. The quarter-mile should be dealt with in 10.6 seconds.
