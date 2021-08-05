New CarPlay App Lets You Get Coffee and Donuts Because Yum

The CarPlay ecosystem keeps growing and growing, but this time, it’s not a navigation app or an EV tool that’s joining the fun with a car-optimized experience.
It’s Dunkin’, the Dunkin’ Donuts app that’s been around for so long on iPhone and which allows you to order delicious treats like donuts and coffee right from a mobile device.
Thanks to a recent update, Dunkin’ now runs on CarPlay too, though the functionality is a little bit basic. In fact, the developing team clearly wanted everything to be as straightforward as possible, so you’re not getting a ton of features but only the essential ones to be able to order fast.
After all, nobody wants to make you stare at the screen for too long, though you should keep in mind this app should always be used while not in motion.
Dunkin’ only allows you to pick from a recent or favorite order, so you won’t be able to pick anything else unless you’ve bought it before. The app therefore comes with dedicated screens to show the recent and favorite orders, as well as with a location UI to indicate the closest Dunkin’ Donuts on a map, therefore allowing you to easily navigate to them.
Once you tap an order, the app shows the drinks and foods that are included, and after reviewing everything, you can just send it, and that’s pretty much it.
However, ordering using CarPlay only works for DD Perks members, and the feature requires sufficient funds to be loaded to the Dunkin’ card.
Other than that, everything is as straightforward as it gets, and you don’t have to do anything to see the app on your CarPlay home screen. Just make sure that you install the latest version, and the app should then show up on CarPlay as well, with all the settings you previously made on your iPhone.
