Waze Borrows Yet Another Feature from Google Maps

Waze says the rollout of this new feature is taking place gradually, and while some users could get it today, others might have to way up to a couple of months to receive the new trip preview screen. You must be running the latest version of Waze to see the new feature. More specifically, the Google-owned company has added what it calls a trip preview screen that provides a more detailed overview of the best route for your destination, as well as extra information about the alternative options.Borrowed from Google Maps , this new feature displays both traffic conditions and real-time reports, so Waze says it’s easier to understand why the suggested route is really the best.The new trip preview screen highlights the recommended route but also displays the alternative options along with trip time, distance, and traffic information. The map panel also displays Waze reports such as construction zones and accidents for each route, and choosing which option you want to use is as easy as tapping it.Needless to say, you don’t always have to use the recommended route, and this is the purpose of the new feature in the first place. Because you can see all found routes on the map, you can always choose the one that’s more convenient for you, even if it’s slower.For the time being, however, the new feature appears to be limited to the mobile screen, but there’s a good chance it’ll also make its way to Android Auto and CarPlay rather sooner than later. The Google-owned company hasn’t said anything in this regard, but given Waze is an application specifically aimed at drivers, such an update certainly makes sense.Waze says the rollout of this new feature is taking place gradually, and while some users could get it today, others might have to way up to a couple of months to receive the new trip preview screen. You must be running the latest version of Waze to see the new feature.