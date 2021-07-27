New Navigation App Launches on Android Auto, More Than a Google Maps Alternative

3 Google Wants the World to Help Build a Better Version of Android Auto

If you want to try out Android Auto support in Gaia GPS, you must be running at least app version 2021.6. One of the app categories that benefitted from this change was navigation software, as Google allowed developers to update their Google Maps alternatives with Android Auto support and therefore provide drivers with more ways to reach a destination faster and easier.And of course, several well-known applications have already been updated with support for Android Auto, and starting this month, another big name offers such capabilities.It’s Gaia GPS , a navigation app whose purpose is to serve not only as an alternative to Google Maps, but also as a product specifically aimed at outdoor professionals.Gaia GPS offers navigation capabilities for those who want to explore the backroads, so it’s specifically aimed at those who plan to hike, camp, ski, or hop on a bike and go on a mountain safely.The application promises fully up-to-date maps, and for mountain biking, for example, it comes with trail maps on both public and private land.While at first glance such an application doesn’t make much sense on Android Auto , especially because all the aforementioned features aren’t directly aimed at cars, Gaia GPS also bundles navigation capabilities to help you navigate on both city streets and backcountry roads.And of course, it comes with turn-by-turn directions to make it easier to follow the route, as well as Google Assistant support for seamless interaction.The UI of the map looks and feels familiar for anyone who used Google Maps before, so overall, Gaia GPS is without a doubt a worthy addition to the Android Auto app arsenal.If you want to try out Android Auto support in Gaia GPS, you must be running at least app version 2021.6.