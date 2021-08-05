Gran Turismo 7 All But Confirmed to Launch on PS4 as Well

Gran Turismo 7 is still a dream that’s yet to come true, pretty much because we’re still likely far from its launch, and unfortunately, we don’t even know how far.
The game was originally scheduled to make its debut at some point this year, but a few months ago, Sony itself confirmed the whole thing has been delayed because of all the craziness that the world had to deal with starting early 2020.
So right now, what we do know is that Gran Turismo 7 is projected to see the daylight next year, but of course, no specifics have been provided, so as far as Sony is concerned, it could be either January 1 or December 31 because it’s still 2022.
Everybody originally expected Gran Turismo 7 to be a PlayStation 5-exclusive, which at some level, makes perfect sense. Sony would try to make the engine a catalyst for growing console sales, while at the same time, the company would be able to improve graphics and everything else in a more substantial manner using the new-gen engines available on PlayStation 5.
On the other hand, people with knowledge of the matter said on several occasions that Gran Turismo 7 could land on PlayStation 4 as well, and now a new report from GTPlanet indicates this is indeed true. Alleged internal documents are said to confirm that GT7 is currently being developed for both PS4 and PS5, but Sony just tries to keep everything secret for now until we get closer to launch.
A cross-gen title is a mix of good and bad news, mostly because this means more people would get to try it, though, on the other hand, there are concerns that the gameplay and the graphics wouldn’t take full advantage of the PS5 power because everything has to run on PS4 as well.
Eventually, Sony probably decided to play the safe card here. Given the PS5 is still pretty difficult to find, and the shortage is unlikely to be resolved by the time GT7 gets the go-ahead, bringing it to PS4 as well is the only way to make sure the impact on sales would be as low as possible.
