Google Announces Another Major Google Maps Update for iPhone

Google is trying to improve Google Maps on pretty much every single front, and this time, it’s the turn of the iOS version of the application to receive a bunch of welcome improvements. 6 photos



First and foremost, it’s the feature that is specifically aimed at iPhones running the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system. Released last fall, iOS 14 comes with support for widgets, and thanks to this latest update, Google Maps now offers users the option of accessing



However, worth knowing is that iOS 14 widgets are still static, so for Google Maps, for example, you won’t be able to do anything else than launch the app to a specific section.



The second feature coming to iPhones with this new Google Maps update is support for a full dark mode. In theory, the dark mode makes the app easier to use at night, which obviously makes sense for drivers who rely on Google Maps for



In addition, the dark mode also helps save battery life. You can enable the dark mode from the settings screen, but you can also configure the interface to follow the system configuration.



And last but not least, Google has added live location sharing support for iMessage, which means that you can now let someone know where you are using the default messaging app on your iPhone. By default, your location is shared for one hour, but you can very well extend the time to a maximum of three days.