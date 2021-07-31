Google Maps Rival Updated With Travel Insurance Because Really Why Not

Navigation apps are rapidly evolving beyond their standard concept, becoming more and more complex and providing many more features than the simple guidance supposed to get you from point A to point B in a more convenient manner.
Google Maps is just the living proof in this regard, as the search giant has improved its platform in such a way that it now allows us to get lots of details about a specific business, explore a place from the comfort of our own sofa, or follow others just like we’d do on a social network.
Sygic, one of the companies that have invested big in navigation software, has found a very useful way to improve its mobile solutions: add travel insurance support for drivers in European countries.
In other words, users relying on Sygic GPS Navigation to be provided with instructions to drive to a defined destination can now get travel insurance right from within the app, with the whole process supposed to be completed in a matter of minutes.
And what’s more, the insurance is activated immediately after payment, so in theory, there’s nothing else that you need in this regard when going on a holiday or trip to a European country.
There are several travel insurance types supported by Sygic, and the service is offered in partnership with Union not only to those who own a premium subscription but also to free users.
In other words, pretty much anyone using Sygic GPS Navigation can now get travel insurance from the app as long as they use it for navigation on the Old Continent.
Unfortunately for iPhone users, the new feature isn’t yet available in the iOS version of Sygic GPS Navigation, as it’s currently supported in the Android app exclusively. But Sygic says it’s already working on bringing it to iPhones this summer, so it shouldn’t take too long before this happens.
