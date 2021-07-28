Mysterious Connection Issues Hitting CarPlay and Nobody Knows What to Do

Apple’s CarPlay is most of the time considered to be the more stable and reliable alternative to Android Auto, but as users who are part of Apple’s ecosystem sometimes find out, the car experience isn’t flawless in Cupertino’s yard either.
And most recently, the number of complaints pointing to connection issues hitting CarPlay is growing at a fast pace, and what’s worse isn’t only that Apple has remained tight-lipped on the whole thing but also that nobody knows exactly what to do in order to restore the app.
First and foremost, one of our readers reached out to me earlier this week to reveal that the update to iOS 14.7 broke down CarPlay in their car, causing the iPhone to keep disconnecting and reconnecting whenever they are driving.
This obviously means that CarPlay keeps interrupting in the middle of the drive, and as it turns out, this only started happening after the update to iOS 14.7.
While everything is working correctly on my iPhone 12 Pro, several other users report a similar behavior here on reddit, and once again, this recent iOS update is the one believed to be the culprit. Of course, no fix has been found, so for what it’s worth, Apple is the only one that could bring things back to normal.
But judging by a separate reddit thread, this problem might not be entirely new, as others are reporting similar problems before the update to iOS 14.7.
The symptoms are pretty much the same as in the scenario described above: CarPlay is running properly until one point when it enters a disconnecting loop that just can’t be stopped without removing the cable.
The whole thing happens with the original Apple cable that worked like a charm before, and not even switching to a different cord brings things back to normal.
At this point, nobody knows exactly what to do, especially because downgrades to older iOS versions have already been blocked by Apple. So the only one that could fix CarPlay appears to be Apple, though the company obviously doesn’t say a single word about this.
