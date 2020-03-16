New C8 Corvette Drag Races a Toyota Supra for Fun

The biggest drag race event of the month, people gathered from everywhere just to see... a base model Corvette? That story would have been unbelievable a couple of years ago. However, the first C8 took to the strip this weekend, and it met up with the hottest sports car of last year.
The recent transition to a mid-engined layout is one of the most interesting things ever to happen to an American car. People already have a decent idea of what to expect in the performance department. But it's one thing to know what the quarter-mile is going to be, roughly, and quite another to see actual attempts.
The drag race features the same red Corvette that we saw take on the GT500 yesterday. It's got at least 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque.
Meanwhile, last year's version of the Toyota Supra is officially rated at 335 hp and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of twisting power. Of course, we all know that it's making a bit more than that, but not enough to match the output, partly because its 3-liter BMW engine is about half the size.
All that being said, the quarter-mile time set by the Corvette isn't fantastic. It's got a lazy reaction time, spins its tires and won't deliver full power until the 500-mile run-in is over. We doubt this red riot has been fully dialed in yet.
But isn't making mistakes the whole point of drag racing. When the Supra came out, people were struggling with the traction control setting and tire pressure. You come, you race, make a slight fool of yourself and try again next weekend.
If you're C8 buyers/owners, let us know if there's something you figured out based on this clip. Also, it's nice to see people still gathering and enjoying their hobbies. The world isn't coming to an end just yet.
The drag race features the same red Corvette that we saw take on the GT500 yesterday. It's got at least 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque.
Meanwhile, last year's version of the Toyota Supra is officially rated at 335 hp and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) of twisting power. Of course, we all know that it's making a bit more than that, but not enough to match the output, partly because its 3-liter BMW engine is about half the size.
All that being said, the quarter-mile time set by the Corvette isn't fantastic. It's got a lazy reaction time, spins its tires and won't deliver full power until the 500-mile run-in is over. We doubt this red riot has been fully dialed in yet.
But isn't making mistakes the whole point of drag racing. When the Supra came out, people were struggling with the traction control setting and tire pressure. You come, you race, make a slight fool of yourself and try again next weekend.
If you're C8 buyers/owners, let us know if there's something you figured out based on this clip. Also, it's nice to see people still gathering and enjoying their hobbies. The world isn't coming to an end just yet.