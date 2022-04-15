New 28-foot Jeep Mountain Thrilling 2022 NY Auto Show Visitors, Now Steeper Than Ever

The so-called Camp Jeep is making its 16th overall appearance at the New York International Auto Show, which is currently taking place at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan. Camp Jeep is all about giving visitors the chance to experience some of the extreme off-roading capabilities possessed by Jeep vehicles.
While the carmaker won’t actually let you get behind the wheel, product specialists will be on-hand to drive attendees over the new course in either a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, Rubicon 392, the all-new Grand Cherokee 4xe, Gladiator Mojave, Gladiator Rubicon or the Grand Cherokee L.
“New York is the biggest SUV market in the world, as well as the Jeep brand's biggest market, so the New York International Auto Show is the perfect place to go even bigger with Camp Jeep. The mountain is 10 feet higher this year,” said Jim Morrison, senior VP and head of Jeep brand North America.
“This year, our Jeep customers can see what it's like to travel 28 feet up a mountain, at 45 degrees, in complete silence, thanks to our new Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe electrified Jeep SUVs.”
Aside from Jeep Mountain, visitors can also enjoy a ground clearance stair climb, meant to showcase a Jeep vehicle’s ground clearance and traction as it climbs over a 5-foot staircase. Then there’s the Trail Rated Pass, which will see the Jeeps do some three-wheeling navigation over a 50-foot long, 8-foot-tall obstacle.
Meanwhile, the Extreme Breakover obstacle will see those Jeeps navigate a 25-degree uneven plane until one of the wheels loses contact with the surface – the vehicle will still climb until hitting the apex, which should provide visitors with a thrilling ride.
You should also know that all Camp Jeep attendees will be automatically entered into a National Giveaway for a chance to win $100,000 going toward any eligible Stellantis U.S. vehicle.
