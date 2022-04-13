Jeep Debuts 2023 Wagoneer Lineup With Long-Wheelbase Versions and Hurricane Engines

The full-size SUV segment is becoming hugely popular and Stellantis is well-positioned to monetize people’s love for ever-increasing SUVs. Jeep’s Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer lineup was not quite small, to begin with, but they offer now truly gargantuan proportions with the release of the long-wheelbase versions at the New Your Auto Show. These are powered now by a range of new Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engines.
The new 2023 Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L build on the impressive luxury features of their siblings that Jeep does not even recognize. Indeed, the Wagoneer lineup is referred to as “the premium extension of the Jeep brand” and the SUVs do not come with a Jeep badge. The new L variants are 12 inches (30 cm) longer than the regular Wagoneers, measuring 226.7 inches (5,76 m) from nose to tail. The wheelbase has increased by 7 inches (18 cm) to 130 inches (3.30 m), improving both passenger room and cargo space.
You can see in the gallery that the new L models have the rear door entirely in front of the rear wheel. It's less elegant, but the second-row passengers now enjoy 42.7 inches (1.08 m) of legroom, while the third-row passengers still benefit from a whopping 36.6 inches (93 cm) of legroom. Customers can opt for either a seven-seat or an eight-seat configuration.
Of course, the trunk is enormous even with all seats upright, with 42.1 cu-ft (1,192 liters) of space for the Wagoneer L and 44.2 cu-ft (1,252 liters) for the Grand Wagoneer L. Fold the third row of seats and you’ll be greeted with a vast cargo area that tops 88.8 cu-ft (2,515 liters) for the Grand Wagoneer L and 85.3 cu-ft (2,415 liters) for the Wagoneer L.
Besides the increase in size, the 2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer also come with the new Hurricane inline-six engines. The lineup starts with the slightly detuned 420-horsepower version on the Wagoneer L. The high-output version is reserved for the plusher Grand Wagoneer L and offers 510 horsepower. Jeep claims the new six-cylinder engines are 15% more efficient than similarly-powered V8s. Both models are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, with options for both rear- and all-wheel drive.
The Wagoneer L receives a coil spring suspension setup as standard, with an air suspension offered as an option. The latter comes standard on the Grand Wagoneer L. Both models are offered with a choice of three 4x4 systems: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II.
The 2023 model year introduces new UConnect infotainment systems to the lineup. These come with either a 10.1-inch touchscreen (Wagoneer L) or a 12-inch touchscreen (Grand Wagoneer L). Buyers can also opt for an additional 10.25-inch passenger screen that can be used to control navigation, entertainment settings, or watching a video.
Both models are available to customers starting from the second half of the year. Jeep hopes to steal more sales from the segment leader Cadillac, with the Grand Wagoneer L aiming at the Escalade ESV.
