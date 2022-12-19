New 2023 Citroen e-C4 X Electric Crossover Launched With 222-Mile Range

Subsequent to the official unveiling half a year ago, the 2023 Citroen e-C4 X Electric is getting ready to start arriving at dealers in selected markets. In the UK, the company’s local branch has already opened the order book, stating that deliveries will commence next spring.
The French automaker is offering the zero-emission model in three trim levels, named the Sense, Shine, and Shine Plus, with affordable pricing, and lots of gear.
Offered from £31,995 ($38,813) OTR, the 2023 e-C4 X Electric Shine has standard 19-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and go, comfort seats, and 18-inch alloys. The lane keep, forward collision warning, driver attention alert, speed limit information, and active safety brake are included too.
Compared to the base grade, the Shine models feature additional gear, including reversing camera, automatic intelligent beam headlights, navigation system, voice commands, heated steering wheel, active safety braking with night-time and cyclist detection, and extended traffic sign recognition. Pricing for this configuration starts at £34,495 ($41,845).
Sitting at the top of the 2023 e-C4 X Electric lineup, the Shine Plus features all of the above, and then some. Things such as the heated front and rear seats, Alcantara upholstery, and highway driver assist, with adaptive cruise control, are on deck. Choosing this variant will set you back a minimum of £35,495 ($43,058).
All versions of Citroen’s electric crossover are offered with a single motor that generates 100 kW (136 ps / 134 hp), juiced up by a 50 kWh battery pack. When fully charged, it enables a 222-mile (357-km) range combined on the WLTP cycle, and recharging it at a 7 kW wallbox takes 7.5 hours. A 0 to 80% charge takes around 30 minutes, thanks to the 100 kW rapid charging, which is supported. Each e-C4 X Electric comes with a 7.4 kW single-phase onboard charger, and a Type 2 Mode 3 charging cable.
