New 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Spotted at Factory, Shows Wheel Options

The 992 Porsche 911 Turbo is one of the supercar industry's worst-kept secrets, especially since the rear-engined machine was recently leaked on social media, with the images giving us a pretty good look at its exterior, along with a glance at the cabin. Well, a batch of 2021 Turbos has now been spotted at the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen.
As you'll be able to notice in the photos portraying the Neunelfer, the 992 Turbo models are fully covered. However, with the newcomer set to make its debut next week, at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, those wraps will come off soon.
Even so, we can still notice the various wheel designs on the vehicles. Among these, we find the new-age cookie cutter wheels showcased in the said leak, which strongly resemble the shoes of the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive - we must tip our lens to Exclusive Porsche Models on Instagram for these images.
You can find the leaked pics alongside these factory shots in the image gallery above - it looks like the Turbo is wider than the already-generous 992 Carrera, with the air intakes on the rear wheel arches confirming the new badge.
The front end design brings a more pronounced take on the nose of the Carrera, albeit with this industrial style having already split opinions among Porschephiles.
As for the posterior of the machine, this was showcased in last year's leak: compared to the Carrera, there's a bolder active rear wing, while the fascia seems to keep things clean.
On the tech front, we might just see the German automotive producer introducing an all-new engine, with this possibly based on the also-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six of the Carrera, as is the case with the new atmospheric 4.0-liter boxer units sitting at the top of the 718 mid-engined range.
Regardless, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo should receive an eight-speed PDK, which should allow the driver to fully exploit the supercar and grand tourer personalities of the model.
The all-new @porsche #992turbo already hit pre-production and are carefully covered at the parking lot. Not too long until we see the full car uncovered. But you can already see some wheel options... #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #porsche #992 #turbo #turbos #911 #911turbo #911turbos #992turbo #992turbos #911992 #spotted #spotter #spotting #covered #uncovered #erlkönig #prototype #geneva #motorshow #unveiling #comingsoon #instacars #carsofinstagram #instaporsche #0711 #stuttgart #zuffenhausen