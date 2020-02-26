New 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Spotted at Factory, Shows Wheel Options

View this post on Instagram

The all-new @porsche #992turbo already hit pre-production and are carefully covered at the parking lot. Not too long until we see the full car uncovered. But you can already see some wheel options... #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #porsche #992 #turbo #turbos #911 #911turbo #911turbos #992turbo #992turbos #911992 #spotted #spotter #spotting #covered #uncovered #erlkönig #prototype #geneva #motorshow #unveiling #comingsoon #instacars #carsofinstagram #instaporsche #0711 #stuttgart #zuffenhausen

A post shared by Exclusive-Porsche-Models (@exclusive_porsche_models) on Feb 25, 2020 at 10:25am PST