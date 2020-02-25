Printing Your Fingerprint Onto the 992 Porsche 911 Costs 7,500 Euros

“Mad” Mike Hughes Dies in Homemade Rocket Launch Set to Prove the Earth Is Flat

Customization comes in many shapes and sizes, and Porsche knows it all too well. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is the name of the department in charge of this job, and the latest service the automaker has come up with is printing the owner’s fingerprint onto the hood of the 911 6 photos



As mentioned beforehand, we’re talking about something more than a decal. The reason Porsche settled on direct printing concerns the quality of the fingerprint. “The ability to control the nozzles individually permits targeted application of every paint droplet,” said Christian Will, the vice president of production development at the German automaker from Stuttgart.



After Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur prints the hood, a clear coat is then applied and polish to a high-gloss finish. The service will roll out in Germany from March 2020, and the sticker price is… wait for it… 7,500 euros. To put that bundle of cash into perspective, the Burmester high-end surround sound system costs €4,605 while the 20- and 21-inch Carrera S wheels with the black finish and winter tires are listed on the configurator at 7,003.15 euros.



In the nearest of futures, Porsche plans to level up to “other customer-specific designs” in addition to fingerprints. Direct printing onto the hood is one thing, but more curvaceous panels such as the rear haunches present different difficulties for the people at Exclusive Manufaktur.



In related news, have you heard that the 911 Turbo is en route to the 2020 Geneva Motor Show? The 992 series in this flavor promises to thrill on the straights and in the bends, and in the case of the 911 Turbo S, word has it the twin-turbo boxer will be tuned to develop 650 horsepower.

