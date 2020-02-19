UPDATE: New 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leaked in Full, Cookie Cutter Wheels Are Lit

Yes, last year's 992 Porsche 911 Turbo leak did reveal the posterior of the supercar and yes, we will get to meet the newcomer in the metal at next month's Geneva Motor Show. However, none of this makes the fresh leak sitting before us anything less than exciting. And that's because these images pretty much bring us a full visual reveal, front the front end to the cabin details.
While the 991 Neunelfer lineup included three sizes (in terms of width), the 992 is expected to streamline the process by dropping that number down to two. And the Turbo does appear to one-up the already-wide Carrera models.
Up front, the bumper packs a design that, at least to these eyes, shows heavy industrial influences. Of course, the shade of red covering this example does bring out all the details of the machine.
Moving to the side, those side skirt extensions may or may not be optional and the same goes for the wheels - these appear to be the new-age cookie cutter units introduced on the 991.2 Turbo S Exclusive Series.
Of course, the rear fenders now pack the Turbo-specific intakes, which may just serve a brand new engine (more on this below).
Oh, and those who love to troll Italian exotics in their Turbos have nothing to worry about - those side stripes are certainly an option, branding and all.
As for the rear view, the 2019 leak delivered a clearer view, so you'll also find it in the image gallery above (the grey car).
Moving to the pair of leaked cabin images, that carbon fiber, illuminated door entry sill, with its illuminated model designation, doesn't leave any doubts regarding the identity of the model. And the same goes for the analog rev counter sitting in the middle of the digital dash.
Yes, that opinion-splitting PDK shifter is still on the center console. However, this should control an updated 8-speed dual-clutch tranny, with the expected changes being welcome: sure, the new 8-speed PDK of the Carrera models is a welcome addition, but, after driving the car, I felt there was room for even more aggressive settings, especially in terms of the downshifts.
More importantly, Porsche could retire the twin-turbo 3.8-liter motor of the 991. Zuffenahusen may introduce an all-new twin-turbo flat-six, perhaps a unit based on the also-turbocharged 3.0-liter that debuted on the 992 Carrera (after all, the latter has also served as a base for the N/A 4.0-liter boxer units sitting at the top of the 718 family).
And while the AWD system is a certainty, I'm curious to see just how rear-biased this can become when the driver demands it.
The introduction of the Turbo S might also mean something for the inevitable hybridization of the 911, with this potentially being the last of its kind, as, for instance, it has happened with the 997 GT2 - Porsche is expected to introduce the gas-electric Neunelfer with the ".2" mid-cycle revamp of the 992 and the carmaker could deliver two such versions: the "standard" E-Hybrid, along with a Turbo S-replacing Turbo S E-Hybrid (the Panamera and the Cayenne ranges may have paved the way for the latter).
Meanwhile, optimists expect the upcoming Geneva Motor Show to bring both the Coupe and the Cabriolet incarnations of the new 911 Turbo (S).Update:
You'll find a new set of pics of this (supposedly) Guards Red 992 Turbo S at the bottom of the page, with that engine-accomodating posterior now in full view.
#porsche #porschescotlandcentral #gt03hos #porsche911 #porsche992 #911 #992 #911turbo #992turbo #porschenews #porschenewsroom #porschemoment #spyshot #geneva #gims #gimsswiss