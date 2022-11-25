Neither Snow nor Ice Will Stop the 2024 Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback From Undergoing Tests

It is finally winter in some parts of the northern hemisphere, and this means that automakers can kick out the cold-weather testing phase of their upcoming models. Audi has already done so, and these are the first spy shots of the 2024 Q6 e-tron Sportback taking on the white stuff.
Another zero-emission proposal in the popular high-riding segment, it will join the regular crossover model in the four-ring brand’s portfolio, sporting an identical, or almost identical face.
The main thing that will separate it from the Q6 e-tron will be the sloping roofline behind the B pillars. This will eat into the headroom of those sitting at the back and will inevitably translate into a smaller cargo area. In plain crossover coupe fashion, the Sportback should be pricier than the regular model. Still, it should sell like hotcakes, with those favoring style over substance choosing it over the more practical variant.
Beneath the stylish skin that has yet to be uncovered, the Q6 e-tron Sportback, as well as the Q6 e-tron, and A6 e-tron, will be built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, co-developed with Porsche. The same construction will be used on the upcoming Macan EV, too, and will feature the 800-volt technology and fast charging up to 350 kW. Vehicles based on this platform are understood to get all-wheel steering and air suspension.
When it launches, perhaps next summer, which would make it a 2024 model, the Q6 e-tron family should get different powertrain options. Lesser variants will probably have a single motor driving the rear wheels, whereas better-equipped grades will sport dual motors and electric all-wheel drive. A full-blown RS derivative might be on the cards, perhaps with the same assembly powering the Macan EV, which has been confirmed with 603 hp (612 ps / 450 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.
