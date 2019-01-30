Navy Blue Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Shows 1980s Spec

autoevolution

Many aficionados consider the GT3 Touring Package to be the best-looking member of the 991 generation. And with that classic look delivered by the lack of a fixed rear wing, it's difficult to argue against this.
Well, the GT3 Touring sitting before us delivers an intoxicating mix between a clean spec and plenty of options. It all starts with the Navy Blue exterior color, which was made famous in the 1980s by the G-body Neunelfer. Note that this is the first confirmed GT3 TP to be dressed in the said shade.

And its owner took the time to talk about the real-world look of the hue: "It morphs in different lighting conditions. Under bright sunshine it pops with a hint of green. Partly cloudy, it shows a bit of teal. Amazingly, the primer in the wheel well, and where the battery sits under the bonnet, show the teal. Then under cloudy and darker conditions, it’s a true deep navy,

On the sides of the 500 hp toy, we find CXX side decals in Light Navy with Porsche script in Aluminum Metallic. Then we have the yellow calipers (carbon-ceramic brakes) and satin aluminum wheels.

As for the cabin of the Porscha, this accommodates full bucket seats covered in Cognac leather, which come with black piping and feature the Porsche crest on the headrests.

The same theme is found on the air vents: the surrounds come in black leather, the slats in Cognac and the stitching in black. And here's what the Porschephile behind the wheel had to say about the cabin configuration:"In my opinion, it’s a classy spec. It doesn’t have a crazy mix of materials like we find in some cars; carbon fiber, leather, deviated stitching, etc.. The interior is simple and elegant with 2 tones only, and the seats truly stand on their own as a focal point,

Note that this Touring has joined a 991.2 Targa 4 GTS (use the swipe feature of the post below to see this), which comes with the same theme found on the door sills of this low-wing GT3, namely "Damn right. I Got The Blues,"


 

