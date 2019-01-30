Navy Blue Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Shows 1980s Spec

Cover Blau-n, Part 2 of a PTSRS Exclusive Series: We’re proud to present the first and only confirmed PTS Navy Blue (navyblau; non-metallic UNI; W67) 911 GT3 Touring, delivered to our good friend Joe @sir.blau in Connecticut. This example sports the manual (as all Tourings do), wheels in satin aluminum, PCCB, xenons with PDLS, and full bucket seats. ��������� Joe’s Touring is ostensibly among the most cohesively specced examples we have featured. On the outside, the CXX side decals in Light Navy with Porsche script in Aluminum Metallic provide an understated contrast to the Navy Blue paint. Step inside to note the full bucket seats upholstered in Cognac leather, complemented by piping in black and embossed Porsche crest on the headrest. The air vents in leather also continue with this contrast - with the housing in black leather, slats in Cognac leather, and stitching in black. ��������� We think the color scheme bodes well with the spirit of the Touring, and Joe echoes this sentiment, remarking: “In my opinion, it’s a classy spec. It doesn’t have a crazy mix of materials like we find in some cars; carbon fiber, leather, deviated stitching, etc.. The interior is simple and elegant with 2 tones only, and the seats truly stand on their own as a focal point.” ��������� Joe is especially head over heels for the Navy Blue, which he mentions is a 1980’s G-Body color. He describes, “Pictures do not capture the complete essence of the car’s color. It morphs in different lighting conditions. Under bright sunshine it pops with a hint of green. Partly cloudy, it shows a bit of teal. Amazingly, the primer in the wheel well, and where the battery sits under the bonnet, show the teal. Then under cloudy and darker conditions, it’s a true deep navy.” ��������� Joe’s Touring shares garage space with a highly optioned PTS Dark Sea Blue 991.2 Targa 4 GTS, bolstering the theme that is engraved on the personalized door sills of Joe’s Touring - “Damn right, I Got The Blues”. And his lifetime affinity for the color blue is not the only reason for his Instagram handle... ��������� [The story continues in the comments below.]

