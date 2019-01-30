Porsche Cayenne Turbo Goes Extreme Offroading, Sounds Like a Blast

And, thanks to the intoxicating mix of on-road performance, luxury and offroad abilities, the original Cayenne Turbo remains a tempting proposal to this day, when the German automotive producer has already introduced the third generation of the machine.And while there are many Porschephiles who grab such used examples and never leave the asphalt, as is the case with tons of super-SUVs, regardless of their age. Then again, there are also aficionados who take these puppies offroading, as the carmaker was extremely serious when engineering the off-the-beaten-path part of the car.Well, we're here to showcase such an example, which involves a Cayenne Turbo that has been given an extreme offroading conversion. The rugged terrain kit was delivered by Overland and this thoroughly transforms the car.And, as you can imagine, the owner of the machine enjoys using the thing according to its newfound purpose. And the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get a respectable sample of this, as it shows the Porscha making its way through deep snow.Now, as you'll notice in the video, the Cayenne Turbo is also prepared for the moments when the terrain simply proves too much, as it comes with accessories such as shovels, among others.The soundtrack of such adventures can be just as enticing as their visual side, with the 450 horsepower twin-turbo V8 making sure of that. So make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.