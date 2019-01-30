autoevolution

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Goes Extreme Offroading, Sounds Like a Blast

30 Jan 2019, 11:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When Porsche came up with the original Cayenne in the early 2000s, purists complained about the high-riders risk of diluting the brand image. However, the company's best effort to address those complains was the Cayenne Turbo - a stint behind the wheel would show one that the Zuffenhausen machine handled better than any SUV before it.
4 photos
Cayenne Turbo Extreme OffroadingCayenne Turbo Extreme OffroadingCayenne Turbo Extreme Offroading
And, thanks to the intoxicating mix of on-road performance, luxury and offroad abilities, the original Cayenne Turbo remains a tempting proposal to this day, when the German automotive producer has already introduced the third generation of the machine.

And while there are many Porschephiles who grab such used examples and never leave the asphalt, as is the case with tons of super-SUVs, regardless of their age. Then again, there are also aficionados who take these puppies offroading, as the carmaker was extremely serious when engineering the off-the-beaten-path part of the car.

Well, we're here to showcase such an example, which involves a Cayenne Turbo that has been given an extreme offroading conversion. The rugged terrain kit was delivered by Overland and this thoroughly transforms the car.

And, as you can imagine, the owner of the machine enjoys using the thing according to its newfound purpose. And the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to get a respectable sample of this, as it shows the Porscha making its way through deep snow.

Now, as you'll notice in the video, the Cayenne Turbo is also prepared for the moments when the terrain simply proves too much, as it comes with accessories such as shovels, among others.

The soundtrack of such adventures can be just as enticing as their visual side, with the 450 horsepower twin-turbo V8 making sure of that. So make sure to turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button below.


 

You asked. Video by @evansfzj80 #porsche #porscheownersclub #porscheofficial #porscheofamerica #bendoregon #bend #centraloregon #lifted #outdoors #offroad #cayenne #cvtfamily #cvt #cvttents #overland #overlanding #neverstopexploring #nature #beautiful #getoutside #exploreoregon #explore #expo #snow #snowfun #turbo #twinturbo #4x4

A post shared by Tyler (@offroadcayenne) on Jan 22, 2019 at 7:24am PST



 

My co-pilot always has to have his head out the window. @centraloregonlandcruisers #porsche #porscheownersclub #porscheofficial #porscheofamerica #bendoregon #bend #centraloregon #lifted #outdoors #offroad #cayenne #cvtfamily #cvt #cvttents #overland #overlanding #neverstopexploring #nature #beautiful #getoutside #exploreoregon #explore #expo #snow #snowfun #turbo #twinturbo #4x4 #greatdane

A post shared by Tyler (@offroadcayenne) on Jan 21, 2019 at 7:06am PST

Porsche Cayenne Turbo Porsche Cayenne Porsche offroading cool SUV
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 