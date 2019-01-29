Ice Green Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Matching Interior Bits Shows Top Spec

Ice Green Metallic was chosen as the cover hue and the social media post at the bottom of the page allows you to notice the transition from pixels to real life.
Note this is a top spec, as the 2RS comes with the weight-saving Weissach Package, as well as with the uber-light magnesium wheels. Then we have plenty of CXX goodies and this is nothing short of a Porsche Exclusive jewel.
In fact, here's the said digital label talking about the process of speccing the exterior of the Nurburgring tamer: "From rendering to reality. We were contacted by the customer nearly a year ago to assist in visualizing his dream spec GT2 RS. With approval for many Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur CXX options and PTS [...], we knew this would make for a very special build. The client was inspired by several historical Porsches to use the [exterior] color,"
As for the cabin of the thing, this mixes Espresso leather with Houndstooth inserts, keeping things simple. Then again, we also have small Ice Green bits, such as the seat harness and the air vents.
Oh, and here's how the cabin spec came to be: "For the interior, we spent months going back and forth debating leather color, stitching color, and where to potentially incorporate some of the exterior color. Given the boldness of the exterior, it was ultimately decided to take cues from the ever-classy 911 R,"
From rendering é reality. We were contacted by @helmutzodl nearly a year ago to assist in visualizing his dream spec #GT2RS. With approval for many Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur ‘CXX’ options and PTS in conjunction with #WeissachPackage, we knew this would make for a very special build. The client was inspired by several historical Porsches to use the color #IceGreenMetallic on the exterior. It was decided the signature #WhiteGold wheels complimented the color best. For the interior, we spent months going back and forth debating leather color, stitching color, and where to potentially incorporate some of the exterior color. Given the boldness of the exterior, it was ultimately decided to take cues from the ever classy #911R, and a simple #Espresso and #Houndstooth was chosen for the seats and armrests. Ice Green Metallic accents were carefully selected for the seat harness passages and air vents. #NS2Media