Ice Green Metallic Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Matching Interior Bits Shows Top Spec

From rendering é reality. We were contacted by @helmutzodl nearly a year ago to assist in visualizing his dream spec #GT2RS. With approval for many Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur ‘CXX’ options and PTS in conjunction with #WeissachPackage, we knew this would make for a very special build. The client was inspired by several historical Porsches to use the color #IceGreenMetallic on the exterior. It was decided the signature #WhiteGold wheels complimented the color best. For the interior, we spent months going back and forth debating leather color, stitching color, and where to potentially incorporate some of the exterior color. Given the boldness of the exterior, it was ultimately decided to take cues from the ever classy #911R, and a simple #Espresso and #Houndstooth was chosen for the seats and armrests. Ice Green Metallic accents were carefully selected for the seat harness passages and air vents. #NS2Media

A post shared by NS2 Media (@ns2_media) on Jan 28, 2019 at 11:45am PST