New Porsche 911 Speedster Shows Up in Traffic, Debut Imminent

Porsche is keeping Neunelfer aficionados busy this year, with more and more 992 developments coming our way (the Carrera Aerokit, which landed earlier this week, is an example as good as any). Nevertheless, we mustn't forget that Zuffenhausen has yet to deliver the 991.2 generation swansong. We are, of course, referring to the 2019/2020 Porsche 911 Speedster.
The drivable sculpture that is the Speedster has been spotted testing in the production trim since last year. And we've brought along a recent spy photo of the limited edition, which shows this testing in traffic.

In case you're wondering what the hardware strapped to the posterior of the car is all about, this is there for the purpose of emissions testing - keep in mind that new cars now have to cope with stricter testing, as regulated by the switch from the NEDC to the WLTP cycle.

The soft top and the rear deck of the new 911 Speedster are clearly visible, with these being a sight for sore eyes. However, we're just talking about the tip of the iceberg.

You see, unlike in the case of the 997-gen Speedster, which was based on the GTS, the newcomer uses the 911 GT3 as a starting point.

As such, the lucky few who will get to enjoy the machine are set to receive a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter with at least 500 ponies on tap (the unit delivers 520 hp on the GT3 RS, so perhaps this version will be used).

And the fact that the Speedster is based on the said GT Division animal opens the gates for effervescent rumors. To be more precise, forum chat already mentions the possibility of Porsche offering a 911 GT3 Cabriolet for the 992.

However, we've only been able to spot the fixed-roof 992 GT3 so far. And the news is brilliant, since the naturally aspirated flat-six and the optional six-speed will soldier on.


 

