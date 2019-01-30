autoevolution

Frozen 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Looks Stunning

Even since the 992 Porsche 911 set wheel in the real world, we've been keeping an eye on the sportscar. And we constantly bring you real-life sighting of the car, with the one we've prepared for today being the kind that fits the season.
We're looking at a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S that has embraced the ice - the sportscar also features practical roof accessories, but this is not the point here.

Note that we're dealing with a high-class spec for the Neunelfer, since, for instance, this example of the rear-engined coupe is gifted with the carbon-ceramic wheels, one of the most expensive optional extras on the list (for the record, this will set you back $8,970).

Oh, and make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, as there's a second shot waiting for you boys and girls, which might just be cooler than the first one.

This is an awesome time to be a Neunelfer fan, as Zuffenhausen is introducing one 911-related development after another. For instance, the company came up with an Aerokit for the Carrera earlier this week.

We're talking about a fixed rear wing that rivals that of past GT3s. Of course, this turns it into an opinion splitter. Nevertheless, there's no reason to fear cannibalization and that's because the 992 GT3 will feature more aggressive aero elements.

Prototypes of the GT Division animal have been spotted testing with the production body since last year. In fact, we might just see the athlete making its debut by the end of the year.

And the news coming from the tech side is brilliant. As the soundtrack of various test cars has shown us, the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. And we can say the same about the optional manual transmission.

As far as the new eight-speed PDK is concerned, the setup used for the Carrera could've been sharper, which is why we're eager to see what the engineers have done for the GT3's PDK.


 

A very cold 992 Carrera S ❄️ Excited to see the more hardcore variants of this. #porsche #992 #911 #carreraS

A post shared by Alex Babington (@alexbabington) on Jan 25, 2019 at 11:59am PST

