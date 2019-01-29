Chalk 2020 Porsche 911 Stands Out, Doesn't Even Try

With more and more examples of the 2020 Porsche 911 landing at dealers (customer deliveries are just around the corner), we can now talk about the kind of colors that see us jumping for joy. And one the best examples of this is Chalk (Old Continent aficionados will refer to this as Crayon).
We've brought along a few images that showcase a 992 Neunelfer dressed in Chalk, which you can find in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
Now, as those of you who are tuned into our rear-engined stories might point out, this isn't the first time when we feature a Crayon-dressed 992. However, we can now get to see how the sportscar looks under the sun rather than admiring it indoors (not that there would be anything wrong with the latter).
The Porscha sitting before us is a Carrera 4S, but we have to rely on the badge adorning the posterior of the machine to know this - in the past, AWD models came with wider rear hips, but now these are also offered as standard on the RWD cars.
As for those super-sized exhaust tips, the oval units signal the presence of the optional Sports Exhaust. You see, the standard hardware comes with four rounded tips, which are smaller.
Speaking of the 2020 911 Carrera S, we'll remind you the German automotive producer released an Aerokit for the sportscar earlier this week (here are a few live photos of the aero element, in case you missed them).
We're talking about an opinion splitter here, since the new wing is bold enough to rival those of GT3s from the past.
Then again, there's no reason to fret on the cannibalization topic, as the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, which has already been spied in production trim, is set to pack considerably more aggressive aero elements.
Now, as those of you who are tuned into our rear-engined stories might point out, this isn't the first time when we feature a Crayon-dressed 992. However, we can now get to see how the sportscar looks under the sun rather than admiring it indoors (not that there would be anything wrong with the latter).
The Porscha sitting before us is a Carrera 4S, but we have to rely on the badge adorning the posterior of the machine to know this - in the past, AWD models came with wider rear hips, but now these are also offered as standard on the RWD cars.
As for those super-sized exhaust tips, the oval units signal the presence of the optional Sports Exhaust. You see, the standard hardware comes with four rounded tips, which are smaller.
Speaking of the 2020 911 Carrera S, we'll remind you the German automotive producer released an Aerokit for the sportscar earlier this week (here are a few live photos of the aero element, in case you missed them).
We're talking about an opinion splitter here, since the new wing is bold enough to rival those of GT3s from the past.
Then again, there's no reason to fret on the cannibalization topic, as the 992 Porsche 911 GT3, which has already been spied in production trim, is set to pack considerably more aggressive aero elements.
Crayon shining in the sun😍 —- 📸CC: @supercarsimmo —- Follow our other accounts: @kieran.cars @an.supercars —- #Porsche #Porsche911 #992 #Porsche992 #carlovers #Porsche #Porscheclub #Porschefans #PorscheCollection #PorscheDivers #918 #Porsche918 #Performance #Porschers #GT2RS #GT3RS #911GTS #Weissach #Porschelovers #blacklist #Supercars #carnews #cars #porschecarrera #911carrera #911carrera4s #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #carsandcoffee #Nurburgring #liveupload —- Follow @992gts for newest Porsche content🔥 —-