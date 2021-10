Natti Natasha Tries Sea-Doo for the First Time, She’s a Natural

AMG

Natti Natasha just got over her fear of jetskis with Sea-Doo's watercraft, enjoying a day off in Miami Beach.Celebrities show us the good life as they try out different activities, both on- and off-land. Latino singers seem to find the most interesting activities to do on water. Ozuna's recent share of fun included an electric Lift surfboard and an underwater SEABOB scooter , before returning to his private yacht.In a recent music video, Daddy Yankee revived Panther, the amphibious car, which was based on a Jeep Wrangler, being able to hit the roads and start driving on water without any issues.Now Natti Natasha turns to Sea-Doo's watercraft, having fun with her fiancé and manager, Rafael Pina. Pina’s choice was a Sea-Doo RXT-X 300, while Natti Natasha drove a GTX 300. For the first few minutes on water, the Dominican singer didn’t push it further than 5 mph (8 kph), but eventually, she seemed to loosen up and steadily rode the watercraft like a pro.Sea-Doo's GTX 300 comes with a supercharged 1630 ACE Rotax engine with an external intercooler and it can go as fast as 67 mph (107 kph).As for her fiancé, the RXT-X is a bit more powerful, with a faster acceleration, and comes with the most potent Rotax engine ever, putting out 300 horsepower. The RXT-X reaches the same top speed, limited at 67 mph (107 kph).The two shared they had amazing fun at sea, Pina even showing a video of them seeing dolphins. For when they come back on land, they have a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, a Mercedes-GLC 63, an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, a Land Rover Defender 110, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan waiting for them in their garage.