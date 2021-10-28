Natti Natasha Tries Sea-Doo for the First Time, She’s a Natural

Trying out things for the first time can be challenging, but then there’s a weird satisfaction once you get it done. Natti Natasha dared to hop on a Sea-Doo watercraft for the first time and she handled it really well.
Natti Natasha just got over her fear of jetskis with Sea-Doo's watercraft, enjoying a day off in Miami Beach.
Celebrities show us the good life as they try out different activities, both on- and off-land. Latino singers seem to find the most interesting activities to do on water. Ozuna's recent share of fun included an electric Lift surfboard and an underwater SEABOB scooter, before returning to his private yacht.
In a recent music video, Daddy Yankee revived Panther, the amphibious car, which was based on a Jeep Wrangler, being able to hit the roads and start driving on water without any issues.
Now Natti Natasha turns to Sea-Doo's watercraft, having fun with her fiancé and manager, Rafael Pina. Pina’s choice was a Sea-Doo RXT-X 300, while Natti Natasha drove a GTX 300. For the first few minutes on water, the Dominican singer didn’t push it further than 5 mph (8 kph), but eventually, she seemed to loosen up and steadily rode the watercraft like a pro.
Sea-Doo's GTX 300 comes with a supercharged 1630 ACE Rotax engine with an external intercooler and it can go as fast as 67 mph (107 kph).
As for her fiancé, the RXT-X is a bit more powerful, with a faster acceleration, and comes with the most potent Rotax engine ever, putting out 300 horsepower. The RXT-X reaches the same top speed, limited at 67 mph (107 kph).
The two shared they had amazing fun at sea, Pina even showing a video of them seeing dolphins. For when they come back on land, they have a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, an Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV, a Land Rover Defender 110, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan waiting for them in their garage.
Celebrities show us the good life as they try out different activities, both on- and off-land. Latino singers seem to find the most interesting activities to do on water. Ozuna's recent share of fun included an electric Lift surfboard and an underwater SEABOB scooter, before returning to his private yacht.
In a recent music video, Daddy Yankee revived Panther, the amphibious car, which was based on a Jeep Wrangler, being able to hit the roads and start driving on water without any issues.
Now Natti Natasha turns to Sea-Doo's watercraft, having fun with her fiancé and manager, Rafael Pina. Pina’s choice was a Sea-Doo RXT-X 300, while Natti Natasha drove a GTX 300. For the first few minutes on water, the Dominican singer didn’t push it further than 5 mph (8 kph), but eventually, she seemed to loosen up and steadily rode the watercraft like a pro.
Sea-Doo's GTX 300 comes with a supercharged 1630 ACE Rotax engine with an external intercooler and it can go as fast as 67 mph (107 kph).
As for her fiancé, the RXT-X is a bit more powerful, with a faster acceleration, and comes with the most potent Rotax engine ever, putting out 300 horsepower. The RXT-X reaches the same top speed, limited at 67 mph (107 kph).
The two shared they had amazing fun at sea, Pina even showing a video of them seeing dolphins. For when they come back on land, they have a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, a Mercedes-AMG GLC 63, an Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV, a Land Rover Defender 110, and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan waiting for them in their garage.