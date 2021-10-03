This Is What Daddy Yankee Drives in His Latest Music Video – The Panther Amphibious Car

When California-based manufacturer WaterCar was created in 1999, its goal was to build the world's fasted amphibious vehicle. It stayed true to its words, and, in 2010, the company received a Guinness World Record for amphibious speed with their first prototype model, the Python. Following that accomplishment, it produced its first street-legal vehicle, the Panther, and this is what Daddy Yankee drives in his latest music video.
Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee has just debuted his latest music video for his collaboration song, “Sal Y Perrea.” In the music video, we see several vehicles, as it features four 2021 Cadillac Escalade, and a Chevrolet Corvette C3, among others. But while all deserve their time under the spotlight, one of them stands out: the WaterCar Panther.
Daddy Yankee casually appears driving the car on-road, before taking it to water without a second thought. Seemingly unimpressed with the other yachts around him, Yankee is just as comfortable in his boat-car as he looks on any other vehicle. It looks like a fun drive, as the rapper takes it drifting, splashing water left and right. Despite that, it looks like Yankee remains completely dry for the entire trip. Fiction or reality?
Taking inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler, the Panther came out as a highly customizable vehicle. The final buyer would have a say in everything about the appearance of his Panther, be it for the exterior or the interior, offering an unlimited range of fabrics, colors and graphics.
Coming back to the company’s goal in creating the fastest amphibious vehicle, did they succeed? Let’s talk about its specifications, for a change.
Yes, the boat-car is still the fastest one there is (true, there are not that many around). In top configuration, power is provided by a rear-mounted 3.7-liter engine, paired with a manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. It makes 305 horsepower at 6,300 rpm, and a maximum torque of 274 lb-ft (371 Nm) at 4,500 rpm. The manufacturer claims it can reach a maximum of 80 mph (128 kph) on dry land, and 38 knots on the water. That is 44 mph (70 kph) on water, giving the four-seater enough power to make an enjoyable drive with friends.
So how much would that cost? To be straightforward, a lot. In 2015, they listed the Panther at $100,000 for the standard version. Is that worth it? That's for you to decide.
But here's where a vehicle like WaterCar’s Panther would really come in handy. In case you live in a flood zone, owning this would make your life easier nd would allow you to continue with your day-to-day activities. Another perk would be the car could take alternative routes if there are boat ramps around to avoid traffic jams. Just take it to water, and you’re all set! It also comes in very handy when you're Daddy Yankee and you want to shoot a new video.
