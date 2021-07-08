BRP Is Hiring Chief of Adventure, Don't Quit Your Jobs All at Once

4 Lynx XTerrain Brutal Will Take You on the Ultimate Snow Adventure

If you're involved in a serious relationship and are afraid that this job may affect it, rest assured because if you'll be chosen as the Chief of Adventure, you'll be able to bring another person along for the trip. And if all of this sounds exciting to you, then your interest may peak when finding out that pay for the whole project is $50,000 plus all associated expenses. You can read the full job description and apply via the Suddenly, a world of opportunities arises from the job title alone. Imagine having that written on your CV. It doesn't sound as dull as "accountant", or "sales consultant" does it? And the excitement goes beyond the job title. Because you won't have to stay behind your desk day in and day out, dreaming about going home and putting on an episode of "The Office" so that you can relax.No, no, no. We humans used to love roaming around back in the day. Going back and forth, looking for nourishment, engaging with other humans that were part of other tribes. And some of us have forgotten all about our origins, as we've been shackled behind corporate doors, losing all sense of adventure. So I wouldn't be surprised if, the moment you read about this job offer, you'll start updating your resume, all while thinking about sending a two-word email to your boss.The job offer involves you working to develop a project called Uncharted Society, which is designed by BRP. If you haven't heard about it by now, learn that its sole purpose is, as they very eloquently describe it, that of "creating and curating adventures that are enabled by Powersports, pushing the boundaries of what you can see, feel and sense out there". Come to think of it, this sounds like a brilliant idea Because I've seen people buying ATV s or Side-by-Sides quite often, and they don't always have fun with their toys, because they aren't inspired enough to use them in the most scenic, exciting places. And sometimes they can get bored because they don't have a group of fellow explorers to tag along. But Uncharted Society provides just the right environment for thrill-seekers, be it that they're looking for a week-long trip or just a few hours of adrenaline-pumping experiences.The job is project-based, and it will require your full attention for six whole months. You will be traveling to every Uncharted Society location in the United States, and the best part is that you get to do your planning for the trip. Sounds like an awesome way of visiting most, if not all of the continental states! And you don't even have to worry about not having a car, or if you're like me, having a gas-guzzler that's way too compact to sleep in.Because BRP will be providing you with an RV for the whole duration of the project. There are a few requirements for the job that you have to keep in mind. You must have a passion for adventure and the outdoors because you know things are. Find a job you enjoy doing, and you won't have to work a day in your life. It's important to note that you must be confident with photo, video, and media work in general, and if you have an audience of your own to share the content with, that's a big plus.If you're involved in a serious relationship and are afraid that this job may affect it, rest assured because if you'll be chosen as the Chief of Adventure, you'll be able to bring another person along for the trip. And if all of this sounds exciting to you, then your interest may peak when finding out that pay for the whole project is $50,000 plus all associated expenses. You can read the full job description and apply via the Uncharted Society website here . Good luck!